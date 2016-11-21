NAMM 2017: Martin adds 3 Fishman-equipped acoustic guitars to 16 Series
Silver lining
NAMM 2017: It's that time of year again, and Martin has teased the first of its new models with a trio of new 16 Series guitars.
The three acoustic guitars share classy silver binding and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics, spread across three body outlines.
Read on for prices and spec, and expect much more from Martin & Co in the months to follow…
Martin D-16E
PRESS RELEASE: The D-16E is a dreadnought, with a 000 depth, constructed of a Sitka spruce top and sycamore back and sides.
It features silver binding and heelcap, an ebony bridge and a silver bound ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl diamonds and squares inlay. A modified low oval neck with a high-performance taper make this guitar easy to play up and down the fingerboard.
This model is also equipped with Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics.
Martin DC-16E
PRESS RELEASE: This acoustic-electric cutaway Dreadnought, with a 000 depth, is crafted with a Sitka spruce top and sycamore back and sides.
It features silver binding and heelcap, a multi-stripe orange top inlay and rosette, an ebony bridge, a silver bound ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl diamonds and squares inlay and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics.
This is a great all-around guitar for players of any style.
Martin OMC-16E
PRESS RELEASE: A cutaway Orchestra Model that features a Sitka spruce top paired with cherry back and sides.
This FSC Certified model features a modified low oval neck with high performance taper, simple dovetail neck joint, silver binding and heelcap, bone nut and saddle, ebony bridge, a silver bound ebony fingerboard with diamonds and squares inlaid in mother-of-pearl and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics.
A great-sounding guitar that has a rich, dense, clean and articulate tone with great sustain and clarity.