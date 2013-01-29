NAMM 2013: the best new guitar gear

Check out our pick of the best guitar gear this year

So that was NAMM 2013. Still in shock? We don't blame you. It's no small task to keep track of everything that arrived over the course of the show, but luckily we're here to guide you through.

As happens every year, all the big boys had plenty to show - Fender launched an acoustic custom shop alongside a ton of new Custom Shop electrics, new American Vintage bass models and plenty more beside. Gibson launched its 2013 line-up and showcased the MIN-E-Tune system, while also giving us plenty of high-end guitars to drool over (hello, Joe Perry '59 Les Paul).

Marshall unveiled its latest collaboration with Slash, the SL5, and Taylor unveiled a new body shape. There were three new Boss pedals, what felt like several thousand new Jackson models and the return of some classic Guild electric shapes.

Amp heads had plenty to get excited about too, with the return of legendary brand Magnatone, the Kemper Profiling Rack and Orange's new DIVO VT1000 valve tester all making an appearance.

But enough from us. Click through for our look at this year's highlights, and don't be shy in letting us know what your pick of NAMM 2013 was.