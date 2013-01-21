NAMM 2013: Roland announces three new Boss pedals

NAMM 2013: Roland has announced three new Boss effects pedals for 2013 in the form of the TE-2 Terra Echo, MO-2 Multi Overtone and DA-2 Adaptive Distortion.

TE-2 Tera Echo

Dynamic, rich, spacious echo and ambience effects in a Boss Pedal

If you're a fan of echo and ambience effects, you may be struggling to find something that sets you apart from the crowd. The Boss TE-2 Tera Echo offers a unique approach to delay with a lush new sound that reacts and changes with the way you play, bringing the effect 'closer' to you as a player. The TE-2 is powered by a powerful new technology called MDP (or Multi-Dimensional Processing) enabling it to go far beyond traditional delay and reverb. It's also the 100th pedal in the Boss stomp box series.

TE-2: inspirational echo

Thanks to MDP technology, the TE-2 delivers an amazing and inspirational new ambience effect. Complex internal processing produces an incredibly deep and spacious sound, dramatically enhancing the guitar tone without overwhelming it. Since the TE-2 is highly in tune with your playing dynamics, you'll get an extremely wide range of inspiring sounds. And with the expressive Freeze function, you can hold (or sustain) the current effect sound to create rich soundscapes for lead playing and sonic exploration.

Multi-Dimensional Processing for Superior Tone

The MDP technology in the TE-2 works by analysing audio signals using a variety of factors (or dimensions) and then applying different effect levels to each stage. The end result is a bold, new sound with a previously unattainable range of expression and dynamic response.

The 100th BOSS compact pedal

The TE-2 Tera Echo is the 100th model in the long history of the BOSS compact pedal series. Starting with the release of the Boss OD-1 Overdrive in 1977, BOSS' legendary stompboxes have been integral tools of artistic expression for almost 20 million players around the world. Fueled by a spirit of dedication and innovation that began nearly four decades ago, the TE-2 carries on the BOSS legacy of bringing inspiring, leading-edge technologies to musicians everywhere.

MO-2 Multi Overtone

Unlock your guitar's harmonic potential

Playing with the same old guitar effects every day can get a little boring. You may be surprised at what else you can get out of your guitar - and how easily you can become re-inspired. You just need to know where to look. The Boss MO-2 Multi-Overtone compact pedal uses your guitar's harmonic characteristics to create a wide range of extraordinary new sounds, using a new technology called

Multi-Dimensional Processing technology (MDP).

MO-2: an expressive new voice

The Boss MO-2 is for the guitarist who doesn't want to sound like everyone else. Using your guitar's rich harmonic characteristics as a starting point, the MO-2 builds completely new voices that enhance and thicken your normal sound. Three different modes offer diverse tone-shaping options, while the DETUNE knob unlocks a wide range of impressive modulation effects. From shimmering multi-string resonance to flute-like transparency to powerful textures reminiscent of organs and synths, the MO-2 gives you an array of unique tones with dynamic resonance characteristics. If you like to sound different, you'll love the MO-2.

Multi-Dimensional Processing for superior tone

The MDP technology in the MO-2 works by analysing audio signals using a variety of factors (or dimensions) and then applying different effect levels to each stage. The end result is a bold, new sound with a previously unattainable range of expression and dynamic response.

DA-2 Adaptive Distortion

Compact distortion pedal that adapts to how - and where - you play

With standard distortion pedals, the entire signal gets processed with one effect, which can result in a muffled, indistinct sound. The Boss DA-2 compact pedal gives you perfect distortion tones across the entire range of your guitar with unrivaled clarity, using a new technology called Multi-Dimensional Processing.

Ideal distortion across your guitar's entire range

Since standard distortion pedals process the entire guitar signal with one effect, the resulting sound can sometimes lack clarity. The DA-2 uses multiple distortion processors to seamlessly adapt the sound in real time, creating the ideal tone for every register. As a result, the DA-2 delivers a rich, musical distortion that plays well all over the neck, from tight, edgy low-string tones to fat, smooth highs for lead playing. With the power of MDP, the DA-2's distortion responds dramatically to your playing dynamics, and every note is heard with clarity and definition.

Multi-Dimensional Processing for superior tone

The MDP technology in the DA-2 works by analysing audio signals using a variety of factors (or dimensions) and then applying different effect levels to each stage. The end result is a bold, new sound with a previously unattainable range of expression and dynamic response.