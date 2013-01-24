NAMM 2013: Classic Guild electrics return

NAMM 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Guild is proud to announce the Newark St. Collection, the return of eight classic Guild electric favorites from the 1950s and ’60s—once again putting the distinctive Guild styling and voice that helped shape popular music into the hands of today’s guitarists.

Newark St. models are handcrafted instruments with authentic Guild electric tone and superior feel. Premium features include authentic Guild body shapes, arch radii and neck profiles; authentic vintage-style pickups and hardware; improved playing action ideal for today’s alternative styles; and more.

A-150 Savoy

The elegant tone quality and design of the A-150 Savoy guitar will bring real satisfaction of ownership to the most critical player.

A truly outstanding acoustic/electric, the A-150 Savoy is a pleasure to see and hear, pairing a wonderfully free-playing late-1950s Guild orchestra model with the distinctive addition of an exceptionally voiced DeArmond® 1000 floating pickup.

Features include a 17” x 3.25” hollow body, solid spruce top, curly maple back and sides, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, 24.75” scale length, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 20 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid block inlays, DeArmond® 1000 floating pickup, pickguard-mount volume control, compensated rosewood bridge, Guild “harp” tailpiece, Grover® Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Antique Burst and Blonde finishes.