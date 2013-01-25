NAMM 2013: Marshall debuts SL-5 Slash Signature Combo

NAMM 2013: Marshall has unveiled its latest collaboration with Slash, the SL-5.

An all-valve class A 5 watt amplifier packing three ECC83 preamp valves and a single EL34 valve, the SL5 is switchable to 1 watt, and is apparently already being used by Slash to record with.

The full specs include:

-2 Custom Voiced footswitchable Channels - Clean & Overdrive (footswitch included)

-Green / Red Channel Status LED's

-Full EQ Section

-Presence Control

-Digital Reverb (footswitchable)

-High/Low Sensitivity Inputs

-Celestioon Vintage 30 Speaker

- Dual Output - 5 watts or 1 watt

-8 & 16 Ohm speaker outputs

-Front panel includes Slash signature and fonts

The SL5 will be prices at £549 / $699. For more information, visit the official Marshall website.