NAMM 2013: Marshall debuts SL-5 Slash Signature Combo

NAMM 2013: Marshall has unveiled its latest collaboration with Slash, the SL-5.
An all-valve class A 5 watt amplifier packing three ECC83 preamp valves and a single EL34 valve, the SL5 is switchable to 1 watt, and is apparently already being used by Slash to record with.
The full specs include:
-2 Custom Voiced footswitchable Channels - Clean & Overdrive (footswitch included)
-Green / Red Channel Status LED's
-Full EQ Section
-Presence Control
-Digital Reverb (footswitchable)
-High/Low Sensitivity Inputs
-Celestioon Vintage 30 Speaker
- Dual Output - 5 watts or 1 watt
-8 & 16 Ohm speaker outputs
-Front panel includes Slash signature and fonts
The SL5 will be prices at £549 / $699. For more information, visit the official Marshall website.