MusicRadar's 30-day guitar challenge will make you a better guitarist

We'd all like to be better at playing guitar, but sometimes, it can be hard to find the resources, not to mention the motivation.
So, we thought we'd step in and help with our complete guide to everything from blues progressions to sweep picking and beyond.
If you have what it takes to complete our 30-day challenge, you'll learn new chords, theory and techniques every day, all of which will make you a better guitarist than ever before!
30-day guitar challenge so far
Day 1: Learn to play 3 simple blues turnarounds
Day 2: Using chords with open strings
Day 3: Get your head around altered tunings
Day 4: Utilise Marty Friedman's 'Spider' powerchord fingering
Day 5: Play rhythm across the fretboard
Day 6: Reimagine open campfire chords
Day 7: Play lead across the fretboard
Day 8: Improve your four-finger dexterity
Day 9: Build your stamina and strength
Day 10: Use Paul Gilbert's 4th-less blues scale
Day 11: How to bend in tune every time
Day 12: Six signature vibratos to master
Day 13: Learn suspended chords
Day 14: Learn three-note-per-string shapes
Day 15: Understanding chord names
Day 16: Use Alex Skolnick's 'sequenced' major scale
Day 17: Get more out of the minor pentatonic scale
Day 19: 9 tips for perfect practice routines
Day 20: Master chords with wide voicings
Day 21: Improve your legato soloing
Day 22: Nail pentatonic scale runs
Day 23: Get to grips with chicken picking
Day 24: An alternate picking masterclass
Day 25: Make use of chord tones
Day 26: Sweep picking masterclass
Day 28: Pinched harmonics masterclass
Day 30: Bumblefoot guitar lesson: thimble-tapping, scales and harmonics