30-day guitar challenge, day 17: Get more out of the minor pentatonic scale

30-day guitar challenge: Many guitarists opt for the minor pentatonic scale for solos. This isn't a bad thing; the minor pentatonic is a versatile scale and many guitarists use it almost exclusively (Eric Clapton, Slash, Angus Young).

Joe Bonamassa is a pentatonic master, but, more importantly, Joe uses the scale as a framework that he can build upon, adding in unrelated notes that sound great.

The benefit is you have to remember only the odd new colourful note rather than learning a bunch of new scales.

Play through the minor pentatonic scale and try improvising with just one of the extra notes highlighted in green.

Minor pentatonic with 2nd