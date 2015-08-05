30-day guitar challenge, day 5: Play rhythm across the fretboard

30-day guitar challenge: Break away from open position rhythm playing and use the CAGED system to discover major and minor chords across the entire fretboard.

The CAGED system makes it easy to access any chord across the neck; here, we’re applying the approach to major and minor chords.

"The trick is seeing how the CAGED shapes link together, sharing notes on certain frets"

If you already know the five essential open chord shapes C, A, G, E and D, then you are already halfway there, because the CAGED system simply moves these shapes around the neck as barre chords.

Moving between the five shapes will help you create more engaging, interesting and even unusual rhythm parts. The trick is seeing how the CAGED shapes link together, sharing notes on certain frets.

Barre chords have no open strings, and this makes them ‘movable’ shapes, so you can move each shape to any fret and play in any key you wish.

It doesn’t matter if some shapes are tough to play; just don’t fret all the strings and play a ‘partial’ chord.