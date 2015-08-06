30-day guitar challenge, day 6: Reimagine open campfire chords
Cadd9
30-day guitar challenge: For this week's chord challenge, let’s start off easy and have a bit of fun by taking basic ‘campfire’ chord shapes and moving them to different positions.
This is the standard open G shape, but shifted up five frets, creating a C chord. However, those two open strings don’t move, so we get a whole new type of chord.
A7sus2
Here, we’ve moved the A minor shape up seven frets, and the resulting chord is still a variant of A minor, but with a much more intriguing sound.
Alternatively, play this at the 6th fret for a nice D minor alternative.
Fmaj9
The first chord shape most of us ever learn… the good old open C major. However, in this example it’s been moved up five frets to create a shimmeringly lovely F chord.
Dm7
Finally, we’ve taken the basic D major shape and moved it up three frets, creating a D minor chord.
You can play through these four as a progression (or jumble them up any way you want). Compare with the standard C-Am-F-Dm version!