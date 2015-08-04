30-day guitar challenge, day 4: Utilise Marty Friedman's 'Spider' powerchord fingering

30-day guitar challenge: The challenge continues... Here we look at a neat little idea for powerchord fingering shown to us by one-time Megadeth man and all-round guitar giant Marty Friedman.

Some years back, Friedman told us about his preferred 'spider' fingering for powerchords, explaining that this four-fingered approach allows him to play faster and cleaner changes.

The first/third finger shape is the obvious fingering, but if you add in a second/fourth finger shape you can cross the strings and cover the fretboard swiftly.

Try alternating between the two shapes shown above, paying close attention to the fingering; as you gain confidence, try moving up and down the neck.