30-day guitar challenge, day 14: Learn three-note-per-string shapes
Introduction
30-day guitar challenge: Three-note-per-string licks are a cool alternative to the box shapes of the pentatonic scales.
If you’re a mainly pentatonic lead guitarist, these two licks will take your playing to the stratosphere.
Three-note-per-string legato
This lick moves across the entire fretboard via a clever sequence that includes a position shift in each phrase.
It’ll test your strength and dexterity in all of your fingers, but more important is that it’s a cool way to cross the fretboard in a musical way.
Three-note-per-string legato (fast) audio
Three-note-per-string legato (slow) audio
Three-note-per-string legato tab (right-click to download)
Mega-lick
The logical next step for any three-note-per-string legato exercise is to start introducing slides to improve your neck coverage.
This one takes practice to avoid ‘stuttering’ during the slides, so start off slowly to make sure your rhythms are accurate.
Mega-lick (fast) audio
Mega-lick (slow) audio
Mega-lick tab (right-click to download)