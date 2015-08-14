30-day guitar challenge, day 14: Learn three-note-per-string shapes

This lick moves across the entire fretboard via a clever sequence that includes a position shift in each phrase.

It’ll test your strength and dexterity in all of your fingers, but more important is that it’s a cool way to cross the fretboard in a musical way.

Three-note-per-string legato (fast) audio

Three-note-per-string legato (slow) audio

Three-note-per-string legato tab (right-click to download)