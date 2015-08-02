30-day guitar challenge, day 2: Using chords with open strings

30-day guitar challenge: Utilising open strings can add new dimensions to basic chord progressions. This simple and effective technique has been used to great effect by players as diverse as Alex Lifeson, Jeff Buckley, The Edge and Ed Sheeran, to name but a few.

The approach works best when playing in a key that shares a lot of notes with the open strings, such as the keys of E and G.

Here, we’re taking a typical pop/rock chord progression in E major and looking at various ways to play the chords while keeping either the first or second strings open.

Try playing through the chord chart using some of the shapes shown here.