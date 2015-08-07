30-day guitar challenge, day 7: Play lead across the fretboard

30-day guitar challenge: Today we look at how you can make the most of your leads. Just like chords, scales can also be played in five CAGED positions across the fretboard. To successfully play solos and melodies over chords, it helps to associate chords and scales with each other.

Put simply, major scales sound good over major chords and minor scales sound good over minor chords. Here, we map out the major and minor scale shapes both from the same root note so that you can compare the two sounds.

The A ‘natural’ minor scale (A B C D E F G) has a cool, dark atmosphere, whereas the A major scale (A B C# D E F# G#) is happier-sounding. These scales exist all over the fretboard, but just like the CAGED chord system, they can be arranged in fi ve manageable chunks, called ‘positions’ or ‘shapes’. It can be hard to spot the chord shapes these scales resemble, so treat this as a longer-term goal.