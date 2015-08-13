30-day guitar challenge, day 13: Learn suspended chords
Esus2
30-day guitar challenge: The sus4 is a familiar seasoning to many a chord progression, but why not look further into suspensions?
There are two basic types, the suspended 4th and the suspended 2nd (sus2). Here’s a simple, if stretchy, sus2 shape.
A9sus4
This 9sus4 has a lovely jazzy, Steely Dan kind of sound. Shift it up three frets for a mid-70s Motown feel.
Unlike a standard sus4, it’s in no hurry to resolve to a straight major chord.
G7sus4
Is it? No, it isn’t! Sharp-eared archivists have established that the Hard Day’s Night chord is a lot more complex than this, with several layers. It’s not bad as a compromise, though.
Esus#4
You can theoretically also suspend the augmented 4th (the tritone) for this menacing metal-friendly sound.
Perfect for soloing over with E Lydian (E F# G# A# B C# D#).