Guitar Center starts Black Friday early with 15% off selected guitars, amps, keyboards, DJ gear and more

So it looks like Guitar Center couldn't wait until Black Friday to get the deals rolling. Right now, it's offering 15% off hundreds of products . Get in quick because this promotion only lasts until November 10, and some of these deals are big enough to rival Black Friday itself.

Whether you're a guitarist, producer, keyboard player, DJ, singer-songwriter or just someone who loves making music with quality kit, this Guitar Center Black Friday pre-sale is for you. All you have to do is pick-out a qualifying product priced at $199 or more, enter the code music15 at checkout and save yourself up to $500. It's that easy.

Guitar Center's not just clearing out any old junk from the dusty end of its warehouse either, there's some seriously fine gear in this epic sale. Premium brands like Yamaha, Denon, Martin, MXL, Rogue, Ibanez, LsL, Markbass, Takamine, Audio Technica, Boss, Breedlove, Celestion, Roland, Fender, Gretsch, Sabian, K&M, Zildjian, Waldorf and Hofner all have products marked down.

Yes, that means there's everything from gorgeous acoustic guitars to dazzling electrics, modern five string bass guitars to analog bass synths , select electronic drum kits to premium DJ gear. There's even a $12k timpani set if that floats your boat! Seriously though, tell your mates about this promo and you could kit out your entire band.

Below we’ve picked our favourite products from this early deals event:

Yamaha Reface DX: Was $319.99, now $271.99 Yamaha Reface DX: Was $319.99, now $271.99

Yamaha's Reface DX captures all the magic of its legendary – yes, legendary – DX-7 FM synth, recreated in a modest, portable form factor. It may look small, but it sounds huge. This little keyboard has at its heart the most famous FM synth engine known to man. Period.

Gretsch Guitars G2420T Streamliner: $549.99 Gretsch Guitars G2420T Streamliner: $549.99 , $467.49

Gretsch Streamliner guitars are stonking value at full retail price, so this deal at Guitar Center makes the G2420T unmissable. Nothing sounds like a Gretsch and this maple-bodied, Bigsby-rocking hollow-body nails that signature tone precisely, in no small part due to the wonderfully sonic BroadTron humbucking pickups. You know you've always wanted one…

Martin Special GPC Road Series: $1,249 Martin Special GPC Road Series: $1,249 , $1,062

This is one gorgeous acoustic electric guitar at an incredible price. Obviously, the spruce top looks out of this world but the glossed etimoe back and sides? The only word is stunning. Being a Martin, it plays and sounds every bit as good as it looks, and the Fishman MX-T pickup system will give your audience a share of all that rich tone too.

Simmons SD1200 with mesh pads: $799.99 Simmons SD1200 with mesh pads: $799.99 , $679.99

Here's Simmons' top tier drum kit at a bargain basement price. What you probably don't know is that Guitar Center has already discounted this kit by $200, so effectively you're getting $999.99's worth of premium mesh head kit for well under 700 bucks.

Heil Sound PR40 Microphone: $329 Heil Sound PR40 Microphone: $329 , now $279.65

This is the ultimate do-it-all dynamic mic. Use it on vocals and they'll sound sublime. Podcast and broadcast? It's perfect. Surely not on a kick drum or a bass guitar cab? Yep, it's what it was born to do. It's the perfect all-rounder mic, now at a perfect price.

Denon DJ PRIME GO DJ Controller: $999 Denon DJ PRIME GO DJ Controller: $999 , now $849.15

The power of Denon's acclaimed PRIME series but this time in a portable, lithium battery fuelled package. No need for a laptop, just get out there and GO! The 7" touchscreen gives you a high definition, multi-gesture experience and the GO can even stream audio over the internet. Shove it in your backpack and you're ready to perform anywhere.