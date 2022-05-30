Grab up to $120 off a Positive Grid Spark amp or Bias software this Memorial Day

Yes, we are well aware that it's Memorial Day, but this stellar early Father's Day deal from the fine folks over at Positive Grid is just too good not to share. For a limited time, you can bag yourself a sizeable discount of varying levels, depending on how much you spend - the more you splash the cash, the more you save. For example, you'll receive $50 off when you spend over $250, $80 off orders over $350, and $120 off when you spend over $500 (opens in new tab).

Positive Grid is well known for two things - an insanely popular line of practice amps that took the world by storm and unbelievably accurate modelling software. Luckily both are included in this rather epic sale. As you'd expect, the original Positive Grid Spark that set the guitar world on fire has been discounted on its own, but if you want to save more money, then you're best to bundle the amp with the new wireless footswitch (opens in new tab), which will get you an $80 discount. The amp is also available with a carry bag, headphones or Jimi Hendrix software.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Father's Day sale: up to $120 off (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)In the market for a new amp or amp modeling software? Well, you're in luck. Positive Grid is currently offering $50 off orders over $250 with code SAVE50, $80 off orders over $350 with code SAVE80 and $120 off orders over $500 with SAVE120.

For those looking to use their laptop as their tonal generator, the ever-popular Bias FX2 is down to only $150 (opens in new tab) - that's pretty much half price! This intuitive amp modelling software turns your DAW into the ultimate guitar rig for recording, giving you access to a massive collection of famous amps and effects.

Don't have a recording interface ? Well, the highly-rated Positive Grid Riff will definitely do the trick. This simple to use interface is ideal for beginners and bundled with the Bias software, is only $249 (opens in new tab)!

It's worth noting that as we are writing this, we're seeing many of the bundle deals disappear before our very eyes. So if you want to get in on the action, you better be quick. Be sure to check out more Memorial Day music sales for more bargains.