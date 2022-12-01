Fender is spreading festive cheer with a new daily deal for the next 12 days - today save 40% off the Squier 40th Anniversary guitars

Well, it's officially December. Time to untangle the fairy lights, get the tree out of the loft and start thinking about the dreaded Christmas shopping. Thankfully Fender can help you with the last one. Starting today, Fender is offering a brand new deal each day as part of their 12 Days of Deals promotion (opens in new tab). So, whether you're looking for one of the best gifts for guitar players or you just want to pick yourself up a Christmas treat, then Fender.com is the place to go.

The guitar titan is kicking off day one with 40% off the stunning Squier 40th Anniversary Vintage and Gold series (opens in new tab). This offer includes multiple models and finish options, with there also being something for bass players as well! The Jazzmaster, Telecaster, Stratocaster, Jazz Bass and Precision Bass are all included and down to only $359.99 - that's a saving of $240!

With the next 11 days being a complete mystery, we can't wait to see what tasty discounts will be unveiled over the coming days. Fender promises that the offers will include everything from high-octane electric guitars to beautiful acoustic guitars to must-have accessories and more - so we're sure we will be in for a treat! So with that in mind, it's probably best you check back regularly so you don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Fender: 12 Days of Deals (opens in new tab)

Fender is here with an advent calendar that goes far beyond mini chocolates. With a new deal every day for the next 12 days, you can bag yourself a truly epic bargain right in time for Christmas. There will be discounts on everything from guitars to accessories, so be sure to come back each day to see what festive offer is unveiled.

Need more Christmas gift inspiration? Check out our expert buying guides