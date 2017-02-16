Ernie Ball Music Man introduces HSS Cutlass guitar and new finish options
We're big fans of Ernie Ball Music Man's StingRay and Cutlass, so news of new pickup configurations and finishes for these top-spec models is very welcome indeed.
Updates include two new colours for StingRay models, and the introduction of an HSS pickup line-up for the Cutlass.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look, and see Ernie Ball Music Man for more.
Ernie Ball Music Man HSS Cutlass
PRESS RELEASE: The highly anticipated HSS edition Cutlass guitar retains all of the familiar elements of the original Cutlass with the addition of a humbucking bridge pickup.
Features include alder body, oversized 4-over-2 headstock and super smooth modern tremolo. The Ernie Ball Music Man custom-wound ceramic humbucker is a medium output pickup that complements the single coils perfectly yet has plenty of crunch for heavy rhythm work and biting lead tones.
Now available in two new color options: Coral Red and Charcoal Frost. Pre-sale begins May 11, with SRP/MAP starting at $1,649.00.
Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay
PRESS RELEASE: The Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay guitar pays homage to the vintage styling and cosmetic appeal of Leo Fender’s original Music Man models.
Updated vintage spec electronics, super smooth vintage tremolo system, and lightweight African mahogany body is a welcome refinement to this new modern rendition.
Oversized 4-over-2 headstock with straight string pull for superior tuning stability and flawless craftsmanship throughout make this new modern classic a perfect culmination of old-world aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability.
Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass SSS
