Electro-Harmonix unveils Switchblade Pro switching pedal

Electro-Harmonix has announced the Switchblade Pro switching pedal, which boasts true bypass, soft switching, low-noise buffers, high headroom and volume controls for all input signals.
The Switchblade Pro features two loops with send/return jacks, while there’s also a choice of series/parallel switching, and footswitches for bypass, A+B and A/B.
EHX lists a number of ways the Switchblade Pro can be used, including:
- Switch between two different amplifiers or turn both on at once. An additional amp can be added to the main output for a three amp setup.
- Footswitchable effects loops can run in series or parallel, and can swap order when run in series
- Mix and switch between three instruments/audio sources with individual volume controls sent to one amplifier
- Dry Level makes it ideal for bass players by mixing in the dry and processed signals to keep the low-end clear and focused
- True bypass helps avoid “tone suck” and noise from vintage pedals placed in the Switchblade Pro’s FX loops
- Provides an adjustable volume boost with up to 6dB of gain for each input
The Switchblade Pro is available now for $123.50, including a 9V power supply - see Electro-Harmonix for more info.