Electro-Harmonix unveils Switchblade Pro switching pedal

True bypass looper boasts series/parallel operation and volume controls

Electro-Harmonix has announced the Switchblade Pro switching pedal, which boasts true bypass, soft switching, low-noise buffers, high headroom and volume controls for all input signals.

The Switchblade Pro features two loops with send/return jacks, while there’s also a choice of series/parallel switching, and footswitches for bypass, A+B and A/B.

EHX lists a number of ways the Switchblade Pro can be used, including:

  • Switch between two different amplifiers or turn both on at once. An additional amp can be added to the main output for a three amp setup.
  • Footswitchable effects loops can run in series or parallel, and can swap order when run in series
  • Mix and switch between three instruments/audio sources with individual volume controls sent to one amplifier
  • Dry Level makes it ideal for bass players by mixing in the dry and processed signals to keep the low-end clear and focused
  • True bypass helps avoid “tone suck” and noise from vintage pedals placed in the Switchblade Pro’s FX loops
  • Provides an adjustable volume boost with up to 6dB of gain for each input

The Switchblade Pro is available now for $123.50, including a 9V power supply - see Electro-Harmonix for more info.

