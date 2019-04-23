Electro-Harmonix unveils Switchblade Pro switching pedal

Electro-Harmonix has announced the Switchblade Pro switching pedal, which boasts true bypass, soft switching, low-noise buffers, high headroom and volume controls for all input signals.

The Switchblade Pro features two loops with send/return jacks, while there’s also a choice of series/parallel switching, and footswitches for bypass, A+B and A/B.

EHX lists a number of ways the Switchblade Pro can be used, including:

Switch between two different amplifiers or turn both on at once. An additional amp can be added to the main output for a three amp setup.

Footswitchable effects loops can run in series or parallel, and can swap order when run in series

Mix and switch between three instruments/audio sources with individual volume controls sent to one amplifier

Dry Level makes it ideal for bass players by mixing in the dry and processed signals to keep the low-end clear and focused

True bypass helps avoid “tone suck” and noise from vintage pedals placed in the Switchblade Pro’s FX loops

Provides an adjustable volume boost with up to 6dB of gain for each input

The Switchblade Pro is available now for $123.50, including a 9V power supply - see Electro-Harmonix for more info.