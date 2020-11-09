Early Black Friday savings: Up to 15% off musical instruments with this Guitar Center coupon

Black Friday music deals are dropping all around us now, offering savvy shoppers the chance to save big on specific music gear. But what if you’re not after something specific, and just want to have a browse around some of your favourite music retailers to see what’s on offer? Well, for that, some shops are offering discount codes off select items, like at Guitar Center, where right now you can save 15% off qualifying items when you enter the code holiday 15 at checkout .

This discount covers everything from guitars and drums, to DJ gear, software and keyboards. So, for example, if you picked up the Epiphone Les Paul Special II Plus - a fantastic electric guitar for beginners - and applied the discount, the price would drop from $229 down to $194.65, saving you almost $35. The discount is capped at $500, but that means you can make some crazy savings on big ticket items.

This discount lasts through to 11 November, so act fast if you want to take advantage. In fact, once the coupon expires, we're expecting to see more official Guitar Center Black Friday deals emerge.

Guitar Center holiday code | Save 15% on select music gear!

Guitar Center holiday code | Save 15% on select music gear!

Spent $199 or more on qualifying items - including guitars from Epiphone, Ibanez and G&L, and electronic drums from Alesis - and you can save 15% off the asking price using the Guitar Center coupon code holiday15. Discount is capped at $500, but this is a great offer regardless.

Elsewhere, Pro Audio Star has its own 15% discount offer on the go, while you can save 10 or 15% off gear at Musician’s Friend, depending on what you buy. Each site has a huge range of popular brands and products that are eligible for this discount; the hardest part will be deciding what to buy.

Musician's Friend holiday coupon | Save up to 15%

Musician's Friend holiday coupon | Save up to 15%

Use the code HOLIDAY at checkout to save 10% off qualifying orders of $99-$198.99 and 15% off qualifying orders of $199 or more. This promotions runs through to 15 November and covers everything from guitar and amps, to mics and keyboards.

Get 15% off new gear at Pro Audio Star | Use code NOV15

Get 15% off new gear at Pro Audio Star | Use code NOV15

Stick the code NOV15 in at checkout and you can save 15% off loads of great new music gear - including guitars, drums and DJ equipment - at Pro Audio Star right now.

