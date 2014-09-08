New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2014)
Echo Custom Black Nickel/Brass Snares
Every issue, MusicRadar’s reputable sister publication, Rhythm - the UK’s best-selling drum magazine - reviews the latest new drum kits, electric kits, snares, cymbals and percussion gear.
In this gallery we’ve collected together all the reviews published on the site throughout the last month, from a new Ludwig kit, to custom-made UK snares.
Read more: Ludwig NeuSonic Series drum kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two more superbly built and crafted drums that only further Echo's growing - and glowing - reputation."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo Custom Black Nickel/Brass Snares review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)
T-Cymbals Janissary-X Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Three excellent, and wildly different, ranges of cymbals from sublime Turkish cymbalsmiths."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Cymbals Janissary-X Series review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 231)
Percussion Kinetics Vector G3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We have to confess that we approached the Vector pedal with a degree of cynicism. Having since spent quality time with it we believe that it offers a genuinely new angle in kit dynamics. Though it's not cheap, it could change the way you play - for the better - forever."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Percussion Kinetics Vector G3 review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)
Ludwig Signet 105 TeraBeat kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Brilliant new self-assembly concept, cleverly, elegantly and successfully engineered, brings USA-built American rock maple Ludwig drums into the middle budget arena."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Signet 105 TeraBeat kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)
BUY: Ludwig Signet 105 TeraBeat kit currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Angel Drums Custom Snares
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Angel Drums' custom snares marry exceptional quality with genuine innovation and flair. When one considers the amount of craftsmanship that goes into each component, the prices appear more than reasonable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Angel Drums Custom Snares review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)
Meinl Byzance Transition Ride
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It would be difficult to pigeonhole this cymbal into a particular genre. It is a cymbal with a split personality, easily transitioning from ride to crash and back again, making it highly versatile."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Transition Ride review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Transition Ride currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Read Audio Custom Earplugs
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Overall these are pro-level plugs that will protect your ears and cost you less than one decent crash cymbal - and you can replace those!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Read Audio Custom Earplugs review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)
Guru In-Tense Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Expensive, yes, but Guru's drums exhibit an uncompromising approach to performance. If you are after a superbly-fashioned drum that features the best of UK craftsmanship, check out Guru."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guru In-Tense Snare Drums review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 232)