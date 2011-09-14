New drum gear of the month: review round-up (September 2011)
Drum gear of the month: September 2011
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, cymbals, snares, electronic drums and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issues 193 and 194 and published on MusicRadar throughout August.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: the debut kits from British percussion manufacturer Natal...
Natal Maple and Bubinga drum kits
MusicRadar’s verdict:
An excellent, well-designed debut kit from Natal at good price.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Maple and Bubinga drum kits
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 193)
Mapex Falcon Pedals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The direct drive option makes what is already a great pedal even more desirable.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Falcon Pedals
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 193)
Highwood Heritage Snares
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Once again the UK's HighWood has produced two super snare drums which stand comparison with anything on the market.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Highwood Heritage Snares
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 193)
XM T-5SR electronic kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The physical aspects of the kit aren't bad at all, but the module is just plain odd. With its old look, mini-jack main output and strangely gated sounds it's out of step with the rest of the kit.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XM T-5SR electronic kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 193)
Supernova Custom Drums Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Despite one or two slight glitches, these drums sound the business. Add SuperNova to your list of UK makers to check out.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supernova Custom Drums Snare Drums
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 193)
Yamaha DTX700K
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Fabulous pads and a solid, responsive module work together perfectly to deliver what is a very convincing package. For real world drummers needing to strike that bang-for-the-buck balance, it's an excellent option.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha DTX700K
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 194)
Ahead Armor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
There are some useful, innovative design elements with these cases. They appear extremely well-made and robust, ultimately giving protection for the whole of your precious kit.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Armor
(Reviewed by Daves Holmes - Rhythm Magazine issue 194)
Sabian AAX OMNI
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Jojo Mayer's OMNI's are a revelation - we've played them on big stages, in pubs and at the back of marquees and they seem to mould themselves to any environment.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian AAX OMNI
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 194)
Remo Powerstroke Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The three finishes bring variations in tonality and texture. Alongside existing pre-dampened bass drum heads, these are worth investigating.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Powerstroke Pro
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 193)
Sabian Vault Holy China
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Chad Smith's Holy Chinas have fulfilled his original brief and excel in '11 and over' situations. Playing one will leave you at risk of uttering a Holy 'pardon?' for days afterwards.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Vault Holy China
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 194)
Softapads SoftaMats
MusicRadar’s verdict:
FULL REVIEW: Softapads SoftaMats Multi-Instrument Anti-Slip Mats
(Reviewed by Dave Holmes - Rhythm Magazine)
Gear4Music WHD DD516-Pro Electronic Drum Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Overall this set-up represents terrific value that simply wills you to play and urges you to have fun.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music WHD DD516-Pro Electronic Drum Kit
(Reviewed by Dave Holmes - Rhythm Magazine issue 194)
Animal Custom Drums Elite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
FULL REVIEW: Animal Custom Drums Elite
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine)