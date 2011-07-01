New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2011)
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, cymbals and electronic drums - including Korg’s Oriental-themed Wavedrum - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 191 and published on MusicRadar throughout June.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Liberty’s impressive R Series kit…
Liberty R Series drum kit (£1699)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A well made and great sounding kit. With this attitude and calibre of product, Liberty Drums can only go from strength to strength.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Liberty R Series kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 191)
Gretsch Renown '57 drum kit (£1606)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A tasteful and unique kit which lives up to the Gretsch name. It's good value for money at this level, too.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Renown '57 drum kit
(Reviewed by Dave Holmes - Rhythm Magazine issue 191)
Alesis DM7 USB electronic drum kit (£459)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Apart from the slightly amusing idiosyncrasies of the preset tunes, this is a great set-up for those wishing to get into electronic drums without spending a fortune.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis DM7 USB electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Dave Holmes - Rhythm Magazine issue 191)
Korg Wavedrum Oriental (£575)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Last year's Wavedrum was great, this one is even better. And for all its oddities, we wouldn't have it any other way.
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Wavedrum Oriental
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 191)
Toontrack The Classic EZX Expansion Pack (£54.95)
MusicRadar's verdict:
The Classic pretty much achieves exactly what it sets out to do. A great add-on for anyone who wants to record classic rock or blues with an electronic kit.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack The Classic EZX Expansion Pack
(Reviewed by Stuart Williams - Rhythm Magazine issue 191)
