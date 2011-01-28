New drum gear of the month: review round-up (January 2011)
Drum gear of the month: Jan 2011
This is a collection of kits (one beginner, one mid-range and one electronic/acoustic hybrid), drum heads, snare wires - and even a silent bass drum monitor known as ‘The BumChum’ - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 185 and published on MusicRadar throughout January.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Gretsch’s impressive classic-meets-modern mid-range kit, the Renown Maple…
Gretsch Renown Maple Drum Kit (£1179)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Gretsch has come up with a kit that combines classic looks with the sort of sound quality and build standard that will both appeal to and cope with the energy levels of younger drummers. For the price-point it's well equipped and has the added lustre of the brand's heritage. An equivalent Gretsch USA Custom kit is four times as expensive and, while the Renown Maple is not going to match it for sheer ﬁnesse, it's nonetheless a pretty versatile set of drums.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Renown Maple drum kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 185)
Stagg TIM322BK drum kit (£479)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
As always in the drum industry, progress means that what would have been mid-level five years ago can now be considered entry-level. Stagg's huge buying power means that it can obtain excellent quality instruments at bargain basement prices. The TIM332BK kit is a huge leap over previous beginner kits.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stagg TIM322BK drum kit
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 185)
Puresound Custom Pro snare wires (£29)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Puresound's innovations with the Custom Pro range have made the drummer's life incrementally easier. The Speed Release Strap means head changes (and even wire changes) can be made swiftly, without having to fiddle with the strainer for ages afterwards. The Anti-Choke plates reduce buzz, and allow for a greater dynamic range, and the choice of brass and steel wires means there's something to suit all tastes. You've never had it so good!
FULL REVIEW: Puresound Custom Pro snare wires
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 185)
Porter And Davies 'BumChum' BC2 silent bass drum monitor (£1199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
If the bass drum is at the heart of a kit, then the BC2 puts the drummer at the centre of that heart. Feeling every beat improves timing and, in our experience, promotes under- rather than over-playing.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Porter And Davies 'BumChum' BC2 silent bass drum monitor
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 185)
ddrum Hybrid drum kit (£849)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The Hybrid is a very tidy solution to offering acoustic and electronic options in one package. Whether it's an answer to a question that no one's asked is arguable - ddrum might almost be a victim of its own success with the ease-of-use of its retro-fit triggers in this case.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ddrum Hybrid drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 185)
Remo Tattoo Skyns (£19.99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Since you're only likely to put £80-bass drum head on the front of your kick drum, you are never likely to play it - in which case you don't really need the expensive, high-tech Skyndeep process, and plenty of graphics companies will do it for far less. The snare batters are realistically priced, but they are Suedes, not the obvious choice for hard-hitting rockers, the most likely customers. These are proper Remo heads so the quality is assured, but inevitably they will have a limited appeal.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Tattoo Skyns
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 185)
