New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2011)

Mapex Black Panther Velvetone drum kit (£2210)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
With three other BP kits to choose from, which one will be the most popular remains to be seen, but the Velvetone will be hard to beat. With powerful projection and warm, full tone; excellent toms; and a quality finish, it’s a sure-fire hit.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 190)
Tama Silverstar drum kit (£800)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
With its easy-to-control, all-birch tone, Tama's Silverstar is, like Premier's new Birch Genista, a professional quality kit at an intermediate price.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 190)
Yamaha Gigmaker drum kit (£530)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Striking finish, great quality. The Gigmaker kit encapsulates a lot of what makes Yamaha drums great but still manages to come in at a budget price.
3 out of 5
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 190)
Techtonic DD512 electronic drum kit (£449)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
It might not be fussy and it might need careful setting up, but the DD512 seems set to earn its place in the market in convincing fashion.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 190)
Dixon Matrix Green Snare drum (£453)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Considering Dixon's perceived low-end proﬁle, this snare seems a little pricey. However, it's a capable drum that, considering its unforgiving shell composition, has enough ﬁnesse to handle the delicate dynamics of buzz rolls and subtle ghost notes. Drummers will love the open sound - sound engineers probably won't! This model may never become a 'classic' per se, but it could prove to be a good workhorse.
3 out of 5
(Reviewed by Dave Holmes - Rhythm Magazine issue 190)
Meinl FX Pedal (£189)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A well made product that's easy and a lot of fun to use and can have some great results. It's just unfortunate it's limited to a few preloaded sounds.
3 out of 5
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 190)
Sontronics DM Drum Mics (DM1S and DM1T £119, DM1B £299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A set of well-tuned drum mics that deliver balanced clarity right off the bat and keep EQing to a minimum.
4 out of 5
(Reviewed by Future Music issue 240)
