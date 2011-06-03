New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2011)

Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of kits, snares, drum mics and edrums - including Meinl’s new FX pedal first seen at NAMM 2011 (why should guitarists have all the fun?) - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 190 (and one from Future Music issue 240) and published on MusicRadar throughout May.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: Mapex’s new Black Panther addition, the Velvetone kit…