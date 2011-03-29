New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2011)
Drum gear of the month: March 2011
Every month MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of snares, cymbals, drum mics and kits - including a five star-rated bespoke Guru set - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 187 and 188 and published on MusicRadar throughout March.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: that truly brilliant Guru Drumworks kit...
Guru Drumworks Walnut drum kit with Oak snares (£3900 + £499 for snare)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Genuinely personal, bespoke drums made with love to truly brilliant standards. What Guru offers is real individual custom-drum building - albeit with a price to match.
FULL REVIEW: Guru Drumworks Walnut drum kit with Oak snares
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 188)
Premier Genista Maple and Genista Birch Drum Kits (£1336)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Bringing back the highly-regarded Genista with its distinctive lug is a positive move. The Taiwanese build-quality and finish seem excellent along with the updated choice of American maple or American birch, with or without ISO mounts.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Genista Maple and Genista Birch drum kits
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)
Dixon Artisan Custom Traditional Maple Series drum kit (£1650)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Full-sounding bass drum, good snare, and a high build quality all-round. Nice lacquered finish, too. These drums look and sound fabulous.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dixon Artisan Custom Traditional Maple Series drum kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 188)
Techtonic Unplugged Rock drum kit (£329)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The snare drum sounded particularly good and the whole kit is capable of great sounds. New drummers should be aware that you will have to fork out for decent cymbals to match the quality of your drums sooner rather than later.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Techtonic Unplugged Rock drum kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 188)
Meinl M-Series cymbals (from £240)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The fact is that a lot of cymbals are made largely by machines today - let your ears do the choosing. The M-Series offer a great quality sound at a good volume.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl M-Series cymbals
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)
Matt Nolan cymbals (from £200)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Hopefully this is just the start for an exciting new name in cymbals. Fairly pricey, but the tone is great and the look unique.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Matt Nolan cymbals
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)
Robert Daniels Fine snare drum (£1500)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Obviously there are few willing or able to pay such a sum. But for anyone out there looking for a unique, bespoke instrument, Robert's your man - beautiful design and construction, authentic sound.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Robert Daniels Fine snare drum
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)
Remo Tar Frame Drums (from £82)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Even though these incredible drums might not seem to ﬁt into your immediate scheme of percussive operation, you shouldn't dismiss them, as they're all highly versatile.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Tar Frame Drums
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)
Samson 7kit (£324)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
At this price-point, the 7Kit is well beyond budget territory - but remains considerably cheaper than buying individual mics. Performance-wise, it’s clear overhead sounds all round.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Samson 7kit
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)