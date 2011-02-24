New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2011)
Drum gear of the month: Feb 2011
This is a collection of kits, edrums, cymbals and djembes - plus a shining five star-rated snare drum - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 186 and published on MusicRadar throughout February.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: that excellent PDP Blackout snare…
PDP Blackout snare drum (£195)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great sensitivity, fantastic tone out-of-the-box – this is another shining example of just what great value the current PDP range is. The Blackout is a cracker of a snare.”
FULL REVIEW: PDP Blackout snare drum
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 186)
2Box DrumIt Five electronic drum kit (£1799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
It might not be the ultimate electronic drum kit, but with an eye-catching design, impressive kit feel and the ability to load your own sounds, it’s certainly a strong and interesting addition to the market.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 2Box DrumIt Five electronic drum kit
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 186)
Odery Fluence Fusion Series drum kit (£599)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"High-quality hardware, great looks and an adaptable sound - this is a superb kit at a mouth-wateringly low price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Odery Fluence Fusion Series drum kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 187)
Performance Percussion PP300R Starter Kit (£399)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“You might need a spot of Moongel to improve the sound, but this is a solid performer that provides almost everything the beginner could want.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Performance Percussion PP300R Starter drum kit
(Reviewed by Jake Stacey - Rhythm Magazine issue 186)
Stagg Vintage Bronze thin crashes (from £55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether you're on a budget or not, if you're looking for a darker, less aggressive crash, these are well worth checking out."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Stagg Vintage Bronze thin crashes
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 186)
Remo Apex and Advent Djembes (from £127)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Looking to the future with no-nonsense additions such as this duo, the Remo star certainly looks set to continue to rise. Just a shame about the minimal bass response…"
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Remo Apex and Advent Djembes
(Reviewed by Charlie Price - Rhythm Magazine issue 186)
