New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2011)

This is a collection of snares, cymbals, percussion and kits - including Pearl’s acoustic/electronic hybrid E-Pro Live set - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 188 and 189 and published on MusicRadar throughout April.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: the aforementioned Pearl hybrid kit…