New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2011)
Drum gear of the month: August 2011
This is a collection of kits, cymbals and electronic drums - including Korg’s Oriental-themed Wavedrum - from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 191 and published on MusicRadar throughout June.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review. First up: the return of Yamaha's Club Custom name...
Yamaha Club Custom Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Yamaha delivers an original, great-sounding pro series at an attractive price - about five per cent less than the Absolute Birch and Maple.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Club Custom kit
(Reviewed by Geoff Nicholls - Rhythm Magazine issue 192)
Gretsch Mark Schulman Signature Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
We can imagine this snare will be ideal as a second snare for rock/pop but would be elevated to main snare status for reggae or ska music. Overall, it's a fantastic drum.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Mark Schulman Signature Snare
(Reviewed by Dave Holmes - Rhythm Magazine issue 192)
Pearl Limited Edition Vintage Sensitone Snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This drum may be modest-looking in comparison with its previous incarnation but is far from bashful. Solidly built and well finished, it's a characterful, authoritative and downright irresistible drum.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Limited Edition Vintage Sensitone Snare
(Reviewed by Adam Jones - Rhythm Magazine issue 192)
Roland TD-9K2 & TD-4K2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This is an important kit for Roland and the new features work hard to keep it on top of its game. The TD-4K2 features less in the way of whizz-bang new features. But with a price that remains close to that when it was introduced a couple of years ago, and with that cloth-faced kick, it's still a cracking kit.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-9K2 & TD-4K2
(Reviewed by Jordan McLachlan - Rhythm Magazine issue 192)