Alex Skolnick's top 5 tips for guitarists

On November 11, Testament guitarist and solo star Alex Skolnick will release an album called Planetary Coalition, which he describes as a “global music and cultural project,” featuring 14 compositions with more than two dozen artists from five continents.

While finishing the recording, Skolnick, a noted columnist for various guitar publications who last year issued a well-received memoir titled Geek To Guitar Hero, sat down with MusicRadar to share his top five tips for guitarists. On the subject of advice, we decided to ask him a few questions ourselves.

OK, these are your top tips for guitarists, but when you need a little advice or fresh insight, where do you go?

“When you’ve played guitar – or I’d imagine any other instrument – long enough to be labeled ‘seasoned pro’ or [gasp] ‘veteran,’ your perspective changes. No disrespect meant to anyone, but just to be truthful, some of the higher-profile artists you once looked up to have evolved into troubled souls whom you might not turn to for advice today.

"There is nothing like taking the risk of putting yourself out there, even if you make mistakes."

“Others appear to have been largely products of industry hype, while a select few seem to have mysteriously vanished off the face of the Earth. Yet there is a rare breed of players who were doing interesting things back then and are still developing now and have somehow managed to keep things fresh and interesting with each passing year.

“Some are well known; others lesser or little known. Recognizable names would include John McLaughlin, Jeff Beck, Pat Metheny and the late Jim Hall, for example. With the exception of Jim, who's no longer here, these all seem like healthy, creative, well-balanced individuals, and that’s been reflected in their music year after year. They are the types of artists I look to for advice.”

Do you still get in a rut occasionally, or have you learned enough Jedi Mind Tricks about the guitar to sidestep any such issues?

“I honestly don’t remember what it’s like to get in a rut. It’s always possible to find something inspiring to work on as long as you recognize that what inspires you may change over the years. For example, when I was much younger, in order to be inspired by a live music recording, I required the energy and excitement of a huge rock concert – UFO’s Strangers In The Night, Deep Purple’s Made In Japan and The Jimi Hendrix Concerts were all favorites.

“Back then, I’m not sure I’d have been as inspired by a recording of, say, Lenny Breau sitting in a remote log cabin somewhere playing guitar all by himself. Yet in recent years, Lenny Breau’s Cabin Fever album inspires me just as much as those concert albums once did.

“Nowadays, I also gain insight from talks, articles and podcasts by creative folks in other fields – writing, visual art, comedy, cooking, science and technology. There are many sources: TED talks, NPR, Brainpickings.org, to name just a few. Just find a topic that interests you and you’ll never walk away without feeling stimulated creatively and that always carries over into guitar. No Jedi Mind Tricks necessary.”

Of course, one would and could say that you never "master" the guitar – you simply keep learning and evolving. But have there been periods of your life that have ever been more fruitful as far as your development on the guitar?

“Fruitful periods on guitar may come and go, but I’ve always found that development as a player has been boosted by some form of professional incentive – a gig, a recording, a tour or any other obligation that requires preparation. There is nothing like taking the risk of putting yourself out there, even if you make mistakes.

“One of the non-musical sources of inspiration I mentioned before is comedy, and there’s a great film that comes to mind, Comedian, which shows comics, including household names like Jerry Seinfeld, developing material, and much of it clearly does not work the first time around.

“Yet these folks are not afraid to try out material, review it, mistakes and all, confront whatever isn’t working, edit, practice and come back stronger each time. I think the same process applies to music. If you’re regularly working on your playing in this manner, your fruitful periods don’t have to be punctuated by extended seasons of drought.”

We're going to talk to you in-depth about Planetary Coalition next month, but can you tell me a little more about it right now?

“Every player involved is a master musician whom I feel incredibly honored to be playing with, including some well-known folks, such as Indian vocalist and Juno Award winner Kiran Ahluwalia, Cuban drum maestro Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, Palestinian oud player Adnan Joubran and renowned Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, as well as maestros of the Chinese pipa, African Kora and other great instruments not often heard by Western listeners.

“This album captures the passion of traditional musical styles – Gypsy, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Indian, Asian, African, Latin and others – with in-depth improvisation and rock energy. It is also my long overdue statement on acoustic guitar – always an important part of my musical palette but one that has never been fully captured until now.”

Alex Skolnick's Planetary Coalition, released through Artist Share, is available for pre-order at this link.