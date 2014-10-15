Get free kit samples and tracks courtesy of Roland

Roland has just announced a couple of new drum offers for anyone who purchases an SPD-SX, TM-2 or certain V-Drums kits between now and 31st December, and they've roped in Thomas Lang, Johnny Rabb, Craig Blundell and Sam Doyle of The Maccabees to help!

With Christmas around the corner it's the perfect time to consider adding to your drum gear collection and embracing the world of hybrid drumming, or getting a new electronic kit to facilitate quiet practice. Roland's new offer might be just the push you need.

Purchase a new TD-11, TD-15 or TD-30 and you will receive a USB with five exclusive artist kit patches from Thomas Lang and Johnny Rabb. That's 10 artist kits for your module. PLUS an exclusive backing track to jam along to, from each artist. To claim your free artist kit patches simply scan or take a photo of your receipt and email to customers@roland.co.uk making sure to include the individual serial number of the unit.

If you're in the market for something a little smaller there are perks for you too. Purchase a new SPD-SX or a TM-2 and receive a SD Card with 109 drum samples in total. These exclusive samples are made up of acoustic kick drums, snare drums, toms, cymbals and electronic effects and loops - all recorded professionally Craig Blundell and Sam Doyle, exclusively for Roland. As above, to claim your free drum samples simply scan or take a photo of your receipt and email to customers@roland.co.uk making sure to include the individual serial number of the unit.

Watch the videos for more details.