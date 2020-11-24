Black Friday deal: We've never seen Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro prices this low

For us music makers, Black Friday is usually a frenzied hunt for Black Friday music deals on big ticket gear like electric guitars , audio interfaces, electronic drum sets and synths, but there are good discounts to be had in the wider music world, and for smaller budgets, too. Take the top-end AirPods Pro, for instance. Right now you can pick up a pair of the ubiquitous wireless earbuds for just £199 at Amazon UK and $199 at Amazon US.

We wouldn’t recommend them as a replacement for a proper pair of studio headphones of course, but for listening to your favourite music, on the go or at home, there’s plenty to like, especially when you look at the newer AirPods Pros.

So what's so good about AirPods anyway? For starters, AirPods Pros in particular sound great. Apple's Adaptive EQ tech tweaks the Pods' output based on the shape of your ear, while spatial audio makes your music, podcasts and video or voice calls sound like they’re being played through a home cinema system. Elsewhere, Active Noise Cancelling ensures you can focus on the music, rather than what’s going on outside.

When you need to hear a little more of the outside world, you can access Transparency mode easily with a press of the Force Sensors on each bud, letting a little more ambient noise in.

Apple’s H1 chip ensures they work like a dream, from syncing with your mobile device or laptop, to acting on voice commands. They’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant too, so you can take them everywhere from a rainy walk to moving between studio sessions and gym sessions.

Standard AirPods offer many of the same benefits. They have a slightly different design, and lack Active Noise Cancelling, but as a result they're way cheaper, and there are some great deals on those doing the rounds right now too.

