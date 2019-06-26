Big discounts on guitar, drum and high-tech music gear from Musician’s Friend ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching, with the official dates for the 48-hour extravaganza now confirmed as 15 and 16 July. While Amazon’s own deals are yet to be revealed, a few companies are already getting in on the price-slashing action, particularly when it comes to deals for musicians.

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, Musician’s Friend have positioned themselves ahead of the curve with their sale offers, with plenty of unmissable bargains for guitarists, drummers and high-tech musicians to be had.

Our highlights include a massive $250 discount on Alesis' fantastic Crimson II electronic drum set, IK Multimedia's beginner-friendly iRig Pro Duo Studio Suite Deluxe bundle (featuring the iRig Pro Duo interface) for just $269.99 and hard rocking Gibson Les Paul Classic for just $1,799.

Check out more of our top deals for musicians below.

Martin DC Performing Artist Enhanced Dreadnought Musician's Friend are currently offering a massive $500 discount off this beautiful electro-acoustic, which blends the legendary Martin tone with solid-wood construction and elegant appointments, including a Fishman Matrix VT Enhanced pickup.View Deal

$200 off a Gibson Les Paul Classic Satin Limited Edition If your business is rock, then a Les Paul should be high on your shopping list. This beauty in stage-ready satin nitro finish comes fully loaded with 57 Classic and Super 57 Gibson humbucking pickups, providing a huge tonal range.View Deal

Alesis Crimson II Electronic Drum Kit for just $849 This all-mesh, five-piece electronic drum set doesn’t fail to deliver in terms of value for money, particularly with this $250 discount. Everything from the sturdy hardware and real-feel mesh pads, to great sounds and sample control makes this a great investment.

View Deal

$125 off a pair of 14" TRX ALT hi-hats The TRX ALT series is aimed at drummers who like to play live and loud. These cymbals are a modern and bright take on the all-round classic Turkish-American cymbal, and these hi-hats would make a smooth, cutting addition to any set-up.View Deal

Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB Audio Interface - $447.99 This second generation model offers studio musicians a flexible, sonically superlative audio interface with comprehensive I/O. You'll benefit from 18 inputs enabling you to record just about anything. This is an absolute bargain at $102 off the asking price.View Deal