Sweetwater Black Friday 2020: Save big in Sweetwater's guitars, bass, drums and music tech sale

Sweetwater is one of America’s most popular musical instrument retailers, and the Sweetwater Black Friday sale is one its most jaw-dropping shopping events. Last year it offered up epic Black Friday music deals, and there’s no reason why this year won’t be the same. In fact, we’ve already seen some early Sweetwater Black Friday deals rolling out, so there are savings to be made today if you know where to look.

We’ve been covering the retailer for a while now, so we can spot the really killer Sweetwater Black Friday deals a mile off. To make your life easier, we’ll be rounding them up right here, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly to save cold hard cash on electric guitars, drum sets, the best acoustic guitars and more. But we've already mentioned above, you don’t have to wait for the Sweetwater Black Friday sale to make these savings, as there are hundreds of deals live right now.

But if Black Friday isn't until the end of November, what are we talking about? From now until 30 October, you save hundreds of dollars across a range of home recording equipment at Sweetwater, with the biggest savings – a whopping $300, in fact – off many of the best microphones and plugin bundles. With deals this tempting already flying around, we’re excited to see what Sweetwater Black Friday deals are fired out. Seriously, Santa has nothing on Sweetwater.

What is Black Friday and when does Sweetwater Black Friday 2020 start?

Stock market catastrophe aside, Black Friday is the name given to the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday, and is usually the time when many online retailers kick off their seasonal sales ahead of Christmas. Amazon Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year for just about every product imaginable (including toilet roll), while sales like Sweetwater Black Friday deliver epic discounts on musical instruments, software and the like.

Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27 November, but we expect the offers, including Sweetwater's Black Friday deals, to start earlier that week and to carry on through to the following Monday. That's Cyber Monday to you.

So while Amazon Black Friday is one of the biggest online sales for stuff like headphones and TVs, it's by no means the only place to shop. And if you want discounts on musical instruments, the Sweetwater Black Friday sale is where you should be looking – don’t forget that we’ll be rounding up all the best Sweewater Black Friday deals here.

We fully expect the majority of Sweetwater Black Friday deals to arrive on Friday 27 November, but with a healthy smattering of discounts and offers on instruments and software to arrive between now and then.

Shop Amazon's early Black Friday tech deals

Shop Amazon's early Black Friday audio deals

Sweetwater Black Friday deals 2020: What to expect

Last year’s Black Friday sale at Sweetwater was a real bumper affair, with seemingly endless offers on all types of musical instruments, guitar amps, software, guitar strings and home recording kit. So we’re expecting this year’s Sweetwater Black Friday sale to bring more of the same. Sweetwater has been running all sorts of sales throughout 2020, which makes us think it’s gearing up for a very exciting run of offers in the lead-up to Christmas.

Based on what we have seen in previous years, you can expect to see big discounts on major and more boutique brands popping up among the best Sweetwater Black Friday deals. Last year there were significant savings on plugins, with the Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger selling at half price, and a monster $120 slashed off the price of the Soundtoys Crystallizer. Ableton, Positive Grid, Toontrack and XILS-lab also had generous price cuts over the Sweetwater Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Early Sweetwater Black Friday deals to shop now

Shop the early Sweetwater Black Friday guitar sale

Head to the Sweetwater DealZone right now and you can find blowout sales and big price drops on electric guitars, acoustics, amps, strings and other accessories. Brands included in the current Sweewater sale include Mesa/Boogie, Ernie Ball, D’Angelico, Line 6 and Fishman.View Deal

Shop all drum offers ahead of Sweetwater Black Friday 2020

Want a Ludwig drum kit for $185 off? It’s yours and more in the Sweetwater drum sale. Deals include drum hardware, acoustic drums, cymbals and other kit, with ddrum, Mapex, Yamaha, Pearl and DW drums and kit all here for less, folks.View Deal

View software deals in the pre-Sweetwater Black Friday sale

Whether you’re looking to save on plugins and virtual instruments, or you’re after DAW software or DJ software, there's plenty here. Like what? There’s a mega $400 off the Izotope RX Post Production Suite, plus savings on Ableton and IK Multimedia.View Deal

Shop the Sweetwater sale on live sound and lighting

Coronavirus has us all on lockdown right now, but that’s also why these early Sweetwater Black Friday deals see the prices of wireless systems, PA systems, mixers, portable racks and lighting slashed. In fact, there are 1,000 deals in this part of the Sweetwater DealZone alone.View Deal

How to research what you want to buy ahead of Sweetwater Black Friday

One of the smartest moves you can make right now is to do some research on the kit you're hoping to buy in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale. We can help with that too, as we have a bunch of buyer's guides and reviews covering masses of instruments, software and accessories.

To get started on your research, take a look at our:

How to find the best Sweetwater Black Friday deals

This is easy: bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly, as we’ll be monitoring the site and curating only the very best Sweetwater Black Friday deals that go live in the run-up to Friday 27 November, on the big day itself, and through to Cyber Monday. They will all be listed here, and we’ll be eyeballing them across guitars, drums, software and plugins, keys and accessories so that you don't miss a thing.

In addition to us manually combing the Sweetwater sale for unmissable Black Friday offers, our shopping software will be scanning a shed load of other websites for the best prices on any products we feature here. That means, not only will you get the top Sweetwater Black Friday offers, you might also see competing deals for other musical instrument retailers, depending on the products featured.

The best Sweetwater Black Friday deals we saw in 2019

The 2019 Black Friday Sweetwater deals threw up some epic offering. These are some of our favourites.

Vox AC15 hand-wired tube amp: $600 off at Sweetwater

This was a great deal while it was live. If you were to lucky enough to have found it in last year's Sweetwater Black Friday sale, you would have bought the AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo didn't hang around for long.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Limited Katakana Edition Overdrive Pedal

This cracking deal gave you the legendary Eddie Van Halen overdrive tones and the some of the best hi-gain metal sounds around for just $129.99. Hopefully we'll see this deal again in this year's Sweetwater sale. RIP Eddie, one of the true guitar greats.

View Deal

Novation Launchpad X: $199.99 $169.99 at Sweetwater

Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. This deal made it even cheaper too, and it came with a free sleeve. If we see this in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale, we'll let you know pronto.View Deal

Novation Launchpad Mini mk3: $109.99 $94.99

Sweetwater was the place to be for Novation deals last year. The Mini mk3 is a more compact version of the Launchpad, this one comes with RGB LEDs on each of its 64 pads and an optimised workflow. Sweetwater was selling it at a $15 discount and giving away a free sleeve too.View Deal

Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99

A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might have considered selling your grandmother to get one... especially at that price. Hey, we aren't judging.View Deal

Moog DFAM: was $599.99, now $499.99

You could have saved $100 on this unique and inspiring percussion synth, and the perfect partner to the Mother-32, in the last Sweetwater Black Friday deals bonanza.View Deal

Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499.99

Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis, and if you were fast enough to have taken advantage of this deal, you would have saved $100.View Deal

Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399.99

This powerful, flexible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 of it last year.View Deal

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp is for you. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering. This deal is over now, but the amp is still for sale.View Deal

Save $34.50 on the Diezel VH4

You want distortion? You got it! Wide ranging controls for gain, treble, middle and bass, plus presence, deep and master controls to help you shape the low-end and mid-range bite.View Deal

Save 15% on Friedman pedals and more

It wasn't just Friedman pedals lining up for discount - you could have also bought cut-price pedalboard power supplies, cab simulators and more.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You didn't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 would have scored you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 would have landed you a killer kill switch.View Deal

Save 15% on Keeley pedals

Robert Keeley's handcrafted American pedals are widely regarded, so any opportunity to get money off a D&M Drive, a Dark Side Workstation or any of the other pedalboard powerhouses featured is a good idea at any time of year.View Deal

Get $350 off Bill Kelliher’s signature ESP, now just $799

The Mastodon riff master’s signature guitar - complete with a pair of ace Kelliher signature Lace Sensor Dissonant Aggressor humbuckers - has a laser-focus on hammering out heavy riffs.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV e-kit: just $1,199.99, with a FREE drum mat

The TD-17 range hits the sweet spot in Roland’s V-drums range for features, sound and playing experience at an affordable price. In the Sweetwater Black Friday sale for 2019, the KV edition was $129 off and came with a free drum mat. Crazy!View Deal

Roland TD-25K: $1,999.99 @Sweetwater + free $200 gift card

This e-kit deal was an absolute steal, considering it was originally $2,778.99. A cutting-edge piece of kit for home practice and home recording, the TD-25K features all the power of Roland’s flagship drums in an affordable package. You could have used your $200 gift card to pick up some sticks, headphones or a new amp, too.View Deal

KAT Percussion KTMP1 drum pad: $20 off @Sweetwater

You could have kickstarted your exploration of hybrid drumming for less than $100 with KAT’s versatile, budget percussion pad. Cue one of the 50 built-in sounds, play with sticks or hands and connect a kick drum trigger and a hi-hat controller for hours of experimentation.View Deal

Looking for more music guides? Then take a look at the below...