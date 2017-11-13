Best in music tech 2017

2017 feels like it’s flown by in a crazy and slightly bewildering flash, but it can’t have escaped your notice that we’re into its final furlong.

Inevitably, that means it’s time to reflect on the year just passed. It’s been a good one for new music technology gear, and we’re ready to prime the party poppers and celebrate the best of it.

But wait, there’s more! For the first time, we are expanding our offering of categories to include the artists, DJs and producers that have made their mark on the past 12 months with epic releases and barnstorming performances.

We’ve also included a category for your favourite music tech personality, be that a show organiser, YouTuber, or just an all-round good egg.

You came, you voted and now we can finally reveal the results. So without further ado, here are 2017’s most impressive new products and most influential people.

The MusicRadar Best in music tech awards 2017 are brought to you in association with Softube - Tools for the Audio Professional