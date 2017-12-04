The top 5 electro and tech house DJ/producers in the world right now
The votes have been counted
House music isn’t all tropical, bouncy or tinged with reggaeton, of course. It’s got a deeper, more technical side, and that’s what we are celebrating right here.
If you’re more at home with the darker shade of the biggest genre in dance music today, then check out the top five electro, big room and tech house DJs of 2017, as voted for by you…
5. Roger Sanchez
Few DJs can claim the longevity of NYC icon Roger Sanchez. Having made his name throughout the 90s, and found chart success in the 00s, Sanchez has managed to stay firmly at the top of his game for an impressively long time.
After years of Ibiza residencies and international tours, Sanchez continues to refine his craft behind the decks and push his mixing forward.
4. CamelPhat
Although they’ve been on the rise for a few years already, 2017 saw UK duo CamelPhat making a major breakthrough in the shape of their Billboard dance chart-topping single Cola.
Not only did that track, a collaboration with singer Elderbrook, help build their international following, it’s now even scored the Liverpool duo their first Grammy nomination.
3. Major Lazer
Diplo’s dancehall informed project has continued to be a dominant force in crossover electronic music in 2017, with chart-bothering singles Run Up and Know No Better acting as a warm up for the (possible?) release of long-delayed fourth album, Music Is The Weapon, sometime next year.
While that album never materialised this year, they did drop a documentary, Give Me Future, focussed on their huge concert in Cuba last year – the first by any major US act in decades.
2. Blasterjaxx
Dutch duo Blasterjaxx never seem to take their foot off the pedal. This past year has seen a relentless release schedule, supported through their own Maxximize Records imprint.
Add to that a hectic schedule of touring and festivals, and it’s little surprise that they’re popularity is rapidly on the rise.
1. Dannic
Hardwell associate Daan Romers has had something of an unstoppable rise in recent years, and 2017 has been no different. This past year has seen him inaugurate his own label Fonk Recordings, launched as an outlet for his own larger-than-life take on funky, big beat house.
He’s been touring relentlessly too, hitting Asia and US along with dates closer to home in Europe.