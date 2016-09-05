Dannic: 10 records that blew my mind

Daan Romers (aka Dannic) is one of the most prodigious and technically gifted DJs in today’s progressive house scene. His phenomenal rise has seen him eclipse many of his DJ contemporaries, with the DJ/producer residing at No. 26 in DJ Mag’s latest Top 100 DJs poll.

There’s something about the town of Breda that has given rise to some of the hottest DJ acts in recent years, from Tiësto and Hardwell to the municipalities latest export, Dannic. Forging his reputation over a 10-year period, he honed his craft playing in bars and small clubs before winning top prize at Netherland’s multi-venue music festival ‘Dancetour’ in 2009.

Demonstrating a natural acclimation to audio production, Dannic has made strides to set himself apart from his peers. With his unrelenting DJ schedule, which has seen him blow away capacity crowds across the globe, and a slew of potent releases on his own FonkRecordings, Dannic looks set to remain a driving force in dance music for years to come.