Blasterjaxx: 10 tracks that blew our minds
Blast off
In 2010, Idir Makhlaf (aka Macosta) joined forces with Thom Jongkind (formerly Scalix) to complete the duo previously known as Blasterjaxx.
The suitably titled Reborn EP surfaced in 2012 on EDM producer Laidback Luke’s Mixmash label, and numerous collaborations followed with high-profile EDM artists including David Guetta, Tiësto and fellow Dutchman Nicky Romero.
The Blasterjaxx single Faith scored a homerun in the duo’s native Netherlands in 2013 as the DJ pairing affirmed their growing reputation with a top 20 placing in DJ Mag’s Top DJ poll. Yet the common consensus is that Blasterjaxx rise to stardom has only just begun. Now releasing their second EP of the year on their own label Maxximize Records, the prolific duo prepares for the festival season with their 7-track opus XX Files [Festival Edition].
Click through the gallery to find out the 10 tracks Blasterjaxx have stuck on repeat.
1. Saltillo - Flood (Feat. Richard Walters)
Thom: “When we got asked to name the 10 tracks that blew our minds, Idir and I decided to split it up between the two of us. Even though we make a lot of music together, we still have quite different tastes in music.
“For my selection, I’ve chosen the five songs that are currently listed in the favourites section on my iPhone for the last few months. The first one that I chose is probably a song that only a few people will know. Saltillo is an underground experimental artist who combines beautiful classical instruments with breakbeats.
“He really has his own way of making all his tracks sound deep, dark and distorted, which makes him a unique artist. He recently released a new EP called Ascension, and for this particular track he chose to work with the talented Richard Walters. I’m a big fan of this one.”
2. Skit & Tijani - Sweat
Thom: “This song by Skit and Tijani is already a few years old. It was released in 2014, but it’s still one of my favourites.
“The track has been my number one ‘chillstep’ tune since its release. The amount of passion and emotion this song breathes is truly incredible - it really is a sensual tune.
“I find it very sad that there’s no tune or follow-up like this, because that’s something I would definitely crave for. If you’re looking for a perfect after hours or ‘bedroom’ tune, this track is definitely a must-add to your playlist.”
3. Die Antwoord - Love Drug
Thom: “Personally I’m a big fan of the South African band Die Antwoord and the music they’re making. I’ve been following them for quite some time now.
“Their latest single, Love Drug, in which they compare love to a drug addiction, is another mega-catchy (read: almost annoying) tune that they’ve surprised many people with, including myself.
“This song and its melody drive me crazy! The way the male lead singer/rapper Ninja sings the main hook is incredible and stays in your mind for days. With just a simple instrumental build up, including handclaps and pounding percussion, the tune is close to an old school ‘90s gabber anthem.
“That’s what makes the song really interesting until the very end, which I find really impressive.”
4. Jeremih - Fuck U All The Time (Shlohmo Remix)
Thom: “This track by Jeremih is another ‘bedroom’ mood track for me. The original version of Fuck U All The Time was already a great song, but in my opinion Shlohmo made the track even better and really took it to the next level.
“He did an amazing job making this remix perfect for the after-hours mood. Dark and dirty, yet beautiful is the best way to describe it, which is not perhaps something you would expect from me considering my big room background.”
5. Destructive Tendencies - Skull Dynasty
Thom: “The last track of my selection is Skull Dynasty by Destructive Tendencies. Looking at the other songs I have listed in my top five, this one might be an absolute shocker for some of you, but my taste in music is really broad.
“Skull Dynasty is the Official Masters of Hardcore 2017 anthem, and this track is one of my favorite tunes to really rage to and let go all of my energy.
“The mix of superb production skills, a flawless and clear mix down and the original theme makes this tune the perfect anthem for its genre. Destructive Tendencies have produced a bomb of a track for the hardcore/hard dance genre; love it.”
6. Collie Buddz - Good Life
Idir: “The first track I picked is this song by Collie Buddz. Good Life just got released and I put it in my personal playlist right away. This track really makes me smile because it’s a very laid back tune.
“If a song gives me a positive and happy feeling, I really enjoy listening to it – and this song definitely does that. Basically, the song is about smoking weed and living the good life (the title says it all).
“Even though I don’t smoke weed myself, I still love the chill melody of the track and the positive overall vibe. It’s a very relaxing song that reminds me a bit of going on holiday.”
7. Joggo - Peace and Love
Idir: “Again, a really laid back track. Not sure if many people will recognise this track, but Peace And Love has been in my life since I was 17 years old.
“Same as the song from Collie Buddz, this track has a very chill and positive vibe and gives me a good feeling whenever I listen to it. It sounds a bit clichéd, but when I’m feeling down, this song always helps me to feel better.
“The song is about how everyone is making a big mess of this world, but you have to keep your head up and bring peace and love to the world.”
8. Daddy Yankee - Switchea
Idir: “This is one of my personal favourites. As you might have noticed already, I’m a big fan of the reggaeton sound and Daddy Yankee is a true hero in its genre.
“Switchea comes from his album ‘Prestige’, which was released in late 2012 and includes some of his famous hits like Limbo and Lovumba.
“This song is about a girl doing crazy dance moves and making love on the dance floor. Basically, almost all of the reggaeton songs are about sex, dance and women. This song stands out for me because of the energy it gives me and the happy vibes.
“Thom and I are both big fans of Daddy Yankee and listen to all his songs; we even made bootlegs of tracks like Gasolina and Shaky Shaky. Hopefully, we’ll get the chance to work with him in the future.”
9. Showtek - Cannonball
Idir: “It may sound a bit strange, but this is not a song I’m personally a big fan of or enjoy listening to, but I’ve decided to put it in my five-track selection as it’s definitely a track that changed my life.
“This song by Showtek was a big influence for us when we started the big room sound that Thom and I are making right now.
“We absolutely loved the vibe they brought with the song and the energy it gives you. ‘Show us what you got when that mother fucking beat drops’ - that’s just classic, right?!
“This song really is a marking point in the Blasterjaxx path; after we heard it for the first time in 2012, a lot of things changed for us.”
10. Usher - Yeah
Idir: “This song came out a long time ago - I can’t believe it was released in 2004 when I was only 12 years old.
“I can remember the moment I heard this track for the first time like it was yesterday. Back then, I was still in high school and enjoying my lunch break at my friend’s place when this song came up on the radio. I loved it right away; it was so catchy.
“Back in those days, there was no Spotify and I didn’t know any download tricks yet, but from that first time I heard it on the radio I have tried to get that track somehow. This song has had a really good impact on my life and is one of the best songs ever made in my opinion. The energy, the vibe, the originality: everything is perfect. This one is definitely a classic.”