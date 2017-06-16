Blasterjaxx: 10 tracks that blew our minds

In 2010, Idir Makhlaf (aka Macosta) joined forces with Thom Jongkind (formerly Scalix) to complete the duo previously known as Blasterjaxx.

The suitably titled Reborn EP surfaced in 2012 on EDM producer Laidback Luke’s Mixmash label, and numerous collaborations followed with high-profile EDM artists including David Guetta, Tiësto and fellow Dutchman Nicky Romero.

The Blasterjaxx single Faith scored a homerun in the duo’s native Netherlands in 2013 as the DJ pairing affirmed their growing reputation with a top 20 placing in DJ Mag’s Top DJ poll. Yet the common consensus is that Blasterjaxx rise to stardom has only just begun. Now releasing their second EP of the year on their own label Maxximize Records, the prolific duo prepares for the festival season with their 7-track opus XX Files [Festival Edition].

Click through the gallery to find out the 10 tracks Blasterjaxx have stuck on repeat.

