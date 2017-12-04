The best new effect plugins of 2017

If you can think of something that you’d like to do to your audio, there’s a pretty good chance that there’s a plugin out there that will be able to help you out. And if such a plugin doesn’t already exist, someone somewhere is probably developing it.

Yep, the plugin market was already huge, and in 2017 it got even huger. We saw new takes on old favourites, and cutting-edge processors that sought to break new sonic ground.

We shortlisted our favourites from the past 12 months and asked you to vote for your best-of-the-year effect plugin. Now it's results time; click through the gallery and join us as we count down to the overall winner.