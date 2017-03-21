Could AudioThing’s Outer Space plugin be the best Roland Space Echo emulation yet?

You may recall that, earlier this year, AudioThing released Outer Verb, an emulation of the spring reverb from Roland’s classic Space Echo RE-201. Well, now we have Outer Space, an expanded version that covers the whole thing.

This features an echo section with three playback heads and the spring reverb tank. Three different tape frequency responses and saturations have been modelled, as have the imperfections associated with tape.

Find out more and download a demo on the AudioThing website. Outer Space is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and can currently be purchased for €39. The regular price is €49.

AudioThing Outer Space specs