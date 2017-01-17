AudioThing's Outer Verb plugin has echoes of a classic hardware unit

AudioThing's Outer Verb is a new spring reverb plugin that emulates the reverb tank of a vintage tape echo unit from the early '70s. It doesn't take a Sherlockian mind to work out that the unit in question is Roland's Space Echo RE-201, not least because there are photos of it on the AudioThing website.

Anyway, Outer Verb uses a combination of convolution and modelling techniques in a bid to give you that vintage spring reverb tone. You can push the input stage to introduce some warm saturation prior to the reverb effect, and the EQ section from the Space Echo has been modelled, too (this only affects the wet reverb signal).

Outer Verb is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at €29 (regular price is €39). There's a demo for you to download, too.

Find out more on the AudioThing website.