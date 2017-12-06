The top 5 hip-hop and trap artists/producers in the world right now

Hip-hop has been getting a bad rap of late; some say the quality of rhyme has dropped off in recent years. Sure, the times they have a changed since hip-hop’s golden era, but let’s not focus on the artist and lyrics, but look to the brains behind the music instead.

We can’t let hip-hop take all the accolades here, though - we’ve also included the finest trap, grime and R&B producers to have made a mark on 2017.