The top 5 electronic live acts in the world right now
It’s all very well for the vast majority of us producers to crank out the tunes whilst sat in the comfort of our own studios, but to perform them live? That requires another set of skills altogether.
Here is the countdown to the artist that you feel possesses such a unique set of skills and deserves to be crowned best live electronic act of 2017!
5. Richie Hawtin
Few artists can claim to still be at the cutting edge of technology over two decades into their careers, but Richie Hawtin certainly can.
Having developed and released his hi-tech, performance-focussed mixer, Model 1, last year, 2017 saw Hawtin hitting the road with his latest boundary pushing A/V experience, Close.
Blurring the line between live improvisation, performance and DJing, Hawtin’s sets continue to raise the bar for what we can expect from live electronic music. Who knows where he’ll take it next?
4. Bonobo
There are some producers for whom a ‘live’ set consists of little more than triggering a few beat loops with an Ableton controller.
That’s certainly not the case for LA-based Brit Bonobo, whose ever-popular, multi-musician live shows continue to join the dots between atmospheric electronics, indie rock dynamics and classic soul with seemingly remarkable ease.
3. Moderat
2017 was a year of winding down for German trio Moderat – following the release of their lauded album III last year, accompanied by a mammoth world tour, the band announced an indefinite hiatus to return to their separate projects as Apparat and Modeselektor.
They made sure to go out in style though; with a spectacular run of live sets that took in Glastonbury and Sonar, before closing with a homecoming show in Berlin.
2. LCD Soundsystem
Sure, there are some who still accuse James Murphy of orchestrating a cash-in by reviving his influential dance-rock outfit just a few years after their sold out ‘farewell’ gig at Madison Square Garden.
Whatever you think of the timing though, there’s no doubting that the reformed LCD are still one of the finest electronic acts out there.
New LP American Dream is up there with their best, and their live sets are still a joyous riot; a winning blend of Daft Punk-esque synth funk channelled through the lens of Talking Heads’ angular art rock.
1. Vessels
For a band who started life firmly planted in the realm of post-rock, Leeds-based outfit Vessels have taken to their new role as purveyors of thrilling live electronics with exceptional ease.
The guitars and drum kits might now play second fiddle to synths and grooveboxes, but the top-notch songcraft and cinematic mood shifts of their previous incarnation remain.
It’s this balance of sequenced grooves and live drama that makes the band one of the most exciting propositions on the UK live circuit.