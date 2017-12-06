The top 5 music tech personalities in the world today

Ah, YouTube, the biggest social video platform there is and home to many music tech personalities who spend their time reviewing tech and teaching production techniques.

Of course, that's what we do too, but the world of music tech is small and friendly, and we're happy to acknowledge some of the other people in it.

It goes without saying, that, if our name was on the list we know you’d vote for us, so you can think of it as the second-best music tech personality of 2017, if you like…