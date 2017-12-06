The top 5 music tech personalities in the world today
Ah, YouTube, the biggest social video platform there is and home to many music tech personalities who spend their time reviewing tech and teaching production techniques.
Of course, that's what we do too, but the world of music tech is small and friendly, and we're happy to acknowledge some of the other people in it.
It goes without saying, that, if our name was on the list we know you’d vote for us, so you can think of it as the second-best music tech personality of 2017, if you like…
The MusicRadar Best in music tech awards 2017 are brought to you in association with Softube - Tools for the Audio Professional
5. Look Mum No Computer
LMNC aka Sam Battle, burst onto the ‘Tube in 2016 and in that short space of time has amassed a very respectable 21k subscribers and over 1.1 million views,
It’s not all about the stats of course, as Sam’s content slightly differs from the rest of the winners here. With the likes of Synth Bike and the 100 oscillator synth, we have been treated to a feast of DIY modular builds and synth jams.
4. BoBeats
The name of the game on Bo Beats’ YouTube channel is all about “music production and creativity”, with liberal lashings of synthesizers.
His playlists, varying from tips on song-making, tutorials on synth editors and reviews of the latest gear are joined by some very helpful sound design tricks with such synths as the Korg Minilogue.
3. Cuckoo
While Cuckoo’s tutorial and review offerings cover many different products, but he does have a penchant for all things Swedish. Well, maybe not all things.
Owners of Elektron and Teenage Engineering gear, will have most certainly come across Cuckoo’s work at some point. His in-depth tutorials on the OP-1 pretty much make him the authority on the little synth with the powerful heart.
2. Andrew Huang
In terms of numbers, Andrew Huang is proper big time in the YouTube stakes: over one million subscribers and over 140 million views and quite frankly, it makes us want to cry.
Us mere mortals dream of such numerical returns on our videos and maybe we need to get stuck into making some Unicorn MIDI sequences to be getting anywhere near those numbers.
It’s not all mythical creatures in your DAW though, as Andrew has proved time and time again, with a relentless offering of creative and entertaining content.
1. Nick Batt
By far and away the most popular personality at the ballot box was SonicState’s very own Nick Batt.
Much like ourselves, you’ll find Nick feverishly slaving away at numerous tradeshows throughout the calendar year, as well as getting down and dirty with all the latest gear. Not to mention the countless interviews and features found on the website.
The popularity of this man is such that he has his own meme. It has been noted that Nick has a penchant for pulse width modulation, as this video attests. However, not one to be out done, you can order your very own PWM t-shirts via SonicState.