The best Father’s Day gifts 2020: our pick of Father’s Day gifts for musicians

Father’s Day is only just around the corner – falling on 21st June – and offspring everywhere are pondering how best to sum up their love and appreciation in one gift. If your father is a musician, then finding the best Father’s Day gift can be even harder!

What do you get the man who seemingly has everything? Does he really need another World’s Best Dad mug and wacky pair of socks? Fear not, MusicRadar is here to provide 25 gifts guaranteed to put a smile on the face of any music-making dad – whether he’s a drummer, a guitarist, DJ or home producer.

Alternatively, dads, this is your chance to take a look at the array of awesome gift ideas out there, so that when your kids ask what you would like for Father’s Day this year, you don’t reply, ‘Oh, just get me anything.’ We all know that’s buying yourself a one-way ticket to Disappointmentville.

We’ve got you covered right here, so sit back and enjoy the 25 best Father’s Day gifts for musicians.

The latest music gear deals

Get some Father's Day gift inspiration here.

Gifts for guitarists

The best Father’s Day gifts for guitarists

(Image credit: Fender)

1. Fender Fullerton Jazzmaster Ukulele

All that jazz!

Price: $199.99/£149/€199

Whether you just want to give him a stringed instrument that is (literally) easy to pick up, or he’s an experienced player, this ukulele is a perfect choice. Styled in the mould of the effortlessly cool Jazzmaster, not only does this Fender offering deliver textbook playability, but it also looks mouth-wateringly stylish. An added bonus is that a few strums and you’re instantly transported (not literally) to a Hawaiian paradise – handy during these times of restricted travel.

(Image credit: Boss)

2. Boss Waza-Air headphones

The most portable amp ever?

Price: $399/£378/€425

Sacrifices may need to be made during fatherhood, one of which concerns space. When a music room is converted into a nursery, that hulking great guitar amp needs to go. But wait, there’s another way! How about if you could get real amp tones from a pair of headphones? That is exactly what these beauties from Boss deliver. An genius idea packed with cutting-edge tech.

(Image credit: Future )

3. Korg Nu:Tekt OD-S NuTube overdrive kit

Build your own pedal!

Price: $249/£229/€259

For the guitar-playing dad that loves a little DIY, the Nu:Tekt OD-S overdrive pedal is the way to go this Father’s Day. Korg will send you everything you need and then dad gets to put build his very own pedal. And if dad’s not much of a DIY-er you needn’t worry, although there is some soldering required, Korg has created handy walkthrough videos on their website . Read our Korg Nu:Tekt OD-S NuTube review and see how we got on with our own attempt at the Korg Nu-Tekt build .

(Image credit: G7th)

4. G7th Capo Performance 3 (18K Gold)

The ultimate cure for a pressing engagement

Price: $79/£49/€65

All you need to know about capos is you can't play The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun the way George Harrison intended, without one. That goes for Johnny Marr stuff too. Until recently, you had to pick one of these useful gadgets to fit either an acoustic or electric guitar. The clever little G7th Performance 3 handles both. If you really want to push the boat out, this 18k plated edition is good as gold.

(Image credit: Perris)

5. Perris vegan velvet guitar strap

The best gift for guitar players who don't eat meat...

Price: $25/£23

Yeah, get them a great strap without being an accessory to animal cruelty. Don't scoff. Vegan guitar straps are every bit as good looking and strong as those formed from forcibly deceased beasts. There are a load of designs available so if anyone needs to hang a guitar inches from their crotch there's no need to be hell bent for leather.

(Image credit: MXR)

6. MXR Timmy overdrive

Mini version of a classic overdrive pedal

Price: $129/£139

Looking for a huge range of tones from an overdrive pedal but working with minimal ‘board space? Timmy’s your guy. Based on the much revered, Paul Cochrane-designed Timmy pedal, the MXR Timmy Overdrive promises ‘gritty and textured tones’ to boost your rig’s sound all within its diminutive frame.

(Image credit: Vox)

7. Vox VH-Q1 headphones

Killer cans from the amp maestros

Price: £299/€351

If you describe a product as a ‘new era in headphones for guitarists and bass players’, you’d better have the goods to back it up. Thankfully, Vox has nailed the brief with these killer wireless, noise-cancelling cans. Whether that’s down to the stunning high-res audio, smart noise cancelling and sound filtering tech, or the whopping 36 hours battery life, the VH-Q1s deliver in spades. And of course, they’re great for quiet electric guitar or bass practice at home.

Music tech gifts

The best Father’s Day gifts for producers

(Image credit: Future)

1. Teenage Engineering PO Speak

Get your groove on with this inspirational vocal synth

Price: $89/£77/€99

It may look like a futuristic calculator, but the PO Speak is one hell of a tool that we reckon could inspire entire tracks. Featuring 16 sounds, this vocal synth was created in conjunction with Sonic Charge’s Magnus Lidström and allows users to sample snippets of audio and process them through one of its eight voices.

Read the full Teenage Engineering PO Speak review

(Image credit: Apple )

2. Apple iPad Air

One of the best gifts for musicians out there

Price: From $479/£479

This lightweight Apple tablet hits a real sweet spot, offering a great balance between price and performance. Plus, it doesn't matter what kind of musician you are, the iPad is a great tool for everything from writing setlists and noting down lyric ideas, to recording guitar, laying down beats and editing your next vlog. In terms of spec, the 10.5-inch Retina display features Apple’s True Tone technology and an antireflective coating, while the dramatically named A12 Bionic processor should give you plenty of grunt, whatever you're using it for.

The best iPads for musicians and producers

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

3. Audio Technica AT2020USB+

The go-to entry-level recording microphone

Price: $129/£123/€138

Since it’s launch in 2006, the Audio Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone has become a firm fixture in home studios all over the world. At a time when home recording has been booming, few others have been able to rival its balance of sound, rock-solid construction and low price point. The latest model - AT2020USB+ - is a great option for quick and easy digital recording.

Read more: our pick of the best microphones

(Image credit: Behringer)

4. Behringer BH 770 headphones

Old meets new in these stunning headphones

Price: $35/£35€37

A classy blend of modern technology with vintage aesthetics, Behringer’s BH 770 headphones are a cracking choice for those music-makers after a pair of cans that sound great, look cool and don’t cost the earth. With styling that harks back to the acclaimed Beyerdynamic DT 770 headphones, 53mm dynamic drivers and a sub-$/£40 price tag, we’d say the BH 770s tick all the boxes.

Explore the best headphones for music production

5. Masterclass subscription

Take lessons with Timbaland, Armin Van Buren, Hans Zimmer, Deadmaus and more

What better present for a bedroom producer than the gift of wisdom? A Masterclass subscription opens up a world of educational opportunities from the finest music-makers on the planet, centred around great quality video tutorials. Fancy some tips from Timbaland on production? You’ve got it. Want to mine Armin Van Buuren’s brain on how to create dance music? No problem. Want DeadMau5 to teach you all he knows about electronic music? That’s another big tick. Grab a subscription and immerse yourself in knowledge.

(Image credit: Akai)

6. Akai MPK Mini Mk2 MIDI keyboard

Incredible power at your fingertips

Price: $119£99/€99

For the music-making dad who wants the power to create while on the go! This 25 velocity-sensitive key USB MIDI keyboard packs a whole load of features into a tiny (18x31x4cm) body. This portable ‘board features a four-way thumbstick, backlit MPC pads and 1,400 onboard sounds, all while weighing in at less than 1kg.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Solid State Logic SSL 2 audio interface

SSL quality is more affordable than ever

Price: $229/£179/€228

We know what you’re thinking, you’re going to need deep pockets to be able to wow dad with some Solid State Logic gear this Father’s Day. Well, think again because accessing the SSL universe is now more affordable than ever thanks to this capable budget audio interface . That means you get pro-level studio quality without wiping out your bank balance.

Read the full SSL 2 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Samsung portable SSD T5

Keep your files safe and sound

Price: from $109/£89

A father’s day gift for the dad who has his music files and tracks spewed across a plethora of hard drives, desktops and laptops . Get them all stored safe and sound with the Samsung SSD T5. Available in capacity ranging from 250GB to a monster 2TB, these tidy drives will not only protect those vital files, but the slender frame means it’ll slip neatly into your laptop back.

(Image credit: Blue Yeti)

9. Blue Microphones Yeti

A great first podcasting microphone

Price: $129/£119

Fancy helping dad embrace his inner performer? The Yeti from Blue Microphones could help him become the next podcasting sensation. This immensely-popular USB condenser microphone features tri-capsule technology to ensure a pristine recording. That means listeners will pick up every word of dad’s wisdom and, unfortunately, his jokes. They also pack four pattern settings meaning they can also be used as a vocal mic . Not convinced? Check out our guide to the best podcasting microphones .

Gifts for drummers

The best Father’s Day gifts for drummers

(Image credit: Big Fat Snare Drum)

1. Big Fat Snare Drum Green Monster

Get closer to the bombastic John Bonham sound

Price: $21/£28

Drummers are always in search of that elusive perfect snare drum sound. Previously, that would mean the time-consuming chore of experimenting with tunings or the expensive route of amassing a snare collection. Instead, whack the Big Fat Snare Drum Green Monster on your drum and viola – you can instantly channel your inner Bonham with a fat, ‘70s snare sound.

(Image credit: Zildjian)

2. Zildjian Professional In-Ear Monitors

Never miss a note on stage with these in-ears

Price: $149/£132/€149

In recent years, in-ear monitors have become less of a luxury and very much an essential for any drummer stepping onto the stage. Options like these Zildjians offer the blend of ergonomic design, killer sound filtering and a reasonable price tag that will appeal to pro and pub players alike.

(Image credit: Roland)

3. Roland TM-1 trigger module

A great entry point to the world of hybrid drumming

Price: $179/£139/€155

The explosion of hybrid drumming shows no sign of slowing and Roland’s TM-1 could be the ideal gift for a drumming dad looking to add some electronics to his acoustic drum kit . This handy little trigger module allows players to introduce all manner of new sounds to their set-up, simply by connecting a trigger pad or by mounting a trigger to a drum.

(Image credit: Groovetech)

Fix your kit, wherever you are

Price: $20/£16

There’s nothing worse than setting up for a gig, discovering something is loose on your kit and realising you don’t have the right tools to fix it. With the CruzTools Drum Multi-tool you can tackle everything from rattling lugs to sluggish bass drum pedals (and even re-wire a plug) like a pro. The 14-in-1 gadget includes all the essentials you’ll need for any eventuality, including flat and crosshead screwdrivers, hex wrenches and a trusty old drum key.

(Image credit: Meinl)

5. Meinl Drum Honey

Like Moon Gel, but yellow

Price: $6.95/£8.50/€7.90

Every drummer needs some of this in their stick bag. Whether you’re playing a gig or about to perform a take in the studio, a little dab of this could be the difference between a fat, controlled sound and a ringing mess. They’re washable with soap and water too, so you can re-use them time after time.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Drums are the bacon of music t-shirt

Price: $19.95

If, like us, you’re a proud drummer, it’s likely you want to tell the world and maybe even send out a beacon (or should that be bacon?) to fellow drummers. Not only is the statement on this t-shirt 100 percent accurate, but it lets people know exactly how you feel about your beloved instrument. For the record, no vegetarians were hurt in the making of this t-shirt.

(Image credit: Meinl)

7. Meinl drum rug

Loads of finishes available, including zebra!

Price: $129/£72/€99

All drummers have endured that gut-wrenching feeling as their kit shifts towards the edge of the stage during a gig. End that worry forever, and do it in style, with one of Meinl’s striking drum rugs. Available in an absolute bounty of designs, these beauties will keep your kit steady in place the whole gig through. We think the zebra print design is particularly eye catching.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

8. Yamaha EAD10

Recording your kit has never been so easy

Price: $499/£469/€525

Once upon a time, recording your drums was a lengthy and expensive process that involved carting your kit to a studio. The EAD10 allows you to record your kit in seconds, just by attaching the sensor to your set-up and then playing. Sounds can be recorded to the module, a USB device, smart device or a computer. It’s a great tool for boosting your kit sound during practice, too.

(Image credit: Tama)

9. Tama Club Jam Flyer kit

A real pocket rocket

Price: $379/£329/€379

A compact kit that packs a mighty sound? The Tama Club Jam Flyer does just that. Featuring 14”x10” bass drum, 8”x6” tom, 10”x9” floor tom and 10”x5” snare, this Mersawa/ poplar–shelled kit packs a wealth of neat features such as a bespoke bass drum lifter and handy cymbal bracket.

More Father’s Day gift ideas