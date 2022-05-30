Bag up to $500 off a massive range of music-making laptops in this mind-blowing Dell summer sale

The heart of any recording setup is the computer. At the end of the day, you can have the best audio interface , studio monitors and plugins, but if your laptop isn’t up to scratch, you’ll never be able to take advantage of all your fancy music-related tech. That’s why we get very excited when we see discounts on laptops, and Memorial Day is the perfect time to grab a deal. Right now, Dell is offering up to $500 off in their summer sale (opens in new tab), with plenty of highly spec’d laptops that are perfect for home recording.

This sale has something for everyone, from lightweight, portable options to larger format towers. Now, when it comes to finding the best computer for music production , you’ll want to pay close attention to a few details in the specifications - mainly the RAM and hard drive space. Luckily there are few options in this Dell sale that fit the bill for a great home studio machine. Take the XPS 17 (opens in new tab), for example, which boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of hard drive space - and better yet, you can save a mind-blowing $850 off the price!

(opens in new tab) Dell Summer Sale: Up to $500 off (opens in new tab)

At the other end of the price spectrum, you’ll find the Inspiron 15 3000 (opens in new tab), which has 8GB of RAM, an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 256 GB of storage. Coming in at $229.99, this is a brilliant laptop for those looking to take their first steps into the world of recording music at home.

Obviously, there are many more options available with various different specs and configurations, so have a browse through the sale and see what machine will work for you and be sure to check out our guide to the best Memorial Day music sales (opens in new tab) for more bargains.

