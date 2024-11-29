I've been covering Black Friday MacBook deals for 7 years, and these are some of the best I've seen. Shop my pick of music-friendly M3 and M4 Mac laptops, including Air and Pro models
Plus, save even bigger if you go for an M2 or M1 MacBook
1. Quick links
2. MacBook Pro deals
3. MacBook Air deals
If you’re a musician, a MacBook might be the best piece of studio gear you ever buy, and there’s no better time to make that purchase than on Black Friday.
Whether you want a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro, the deals on these pleasingly thin laptops are coming in thick and fast, and there are some real bargains to be had.
I’ve had more MacBooks through my door (and more DAWs on my MacBook) than I care to remember, and that familiar ‘dong’ as I fire up a new model is as pleasing on the ear as it always was. What’s more, that ‘brand-spanking laptop energy’ feels even more powerful when you’ve saved yourself a packet.
The new M4 MacBook Pro was released just a matter of weeks ago, complete with Apple’s latest generation of chips, but the incredible news that it’s already being discounted. Best Buy has the 14-inch model for just $1,399 in the US and, in the UK, the high-end M4 Pro model of the same size is discounted to £2,150 at Amazon.
Same goes for the latest MacBook Air: the new 13-inch and 15-inch models landed in March, just a few months ago, but there are bargains to be had if you want them. You can bag the smaller model for as little as $749 from Best Buy if you’re in the US, which is a proper bargain
It’s a similar story in the UK: you can snaffle a 13-inch M3 Air for £949 and the 15-incher for £1,329, both courtesy of Amazon.
But it’s not just the latest MacBooks that are being discounted: you can also save on the slightly older models, many of which are still excellent music-making machines. MacBooks with M2 and even M1 chips in them are still definitely worth a look - providing the price is right.
Check out all the latest and best deals below.
Best MacBook Pro deals
🇺🇸 US deals
14" | M3 CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
It's built for Apple Intelligence, and this 14-inch M3 MacBook is undoubtedly a smart buy at Best Buy. Apple has finally upgraded its entry-level RAM and storage specs to 16GB and 512GB respectively, leaving you with an excellent music production machine at great price.
16" | M3 Pro CPU | 24GB RAM | 512GB SSD
This larger 2024 MacBook Pro model ups the ante with the inclusion of an M3 Pro chip, which delivers even more power, and comes with a spicy 24GB of RAM that will ensure peak performance even on demanding projects.
🇬🇧 UK deals
14" | M3 Pro CPU | 24GB RAM | 1TB SSD
This might seen pricey for a 14-inch MacBook Pro, but the USP here is that 1TB of storage space, which will give you plenty of room for all your audio recordings and samples. And of course, that M4 Pro chip ain't bad, either.
Best MacBook Air deals
🇺🇸 US deals
13" | M3 CPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD
At just $749, this could be the best latest-gen MacBook deal that Black Friday has to offer. For that massively reduced sum you get the M3 chip and 16GB RAM; the only downside is the relatively paltry 256GB of storage, but get yourself a fast portable SSD as well and you'll be in business.
🇬🇧 UK deals
13" | M3 CPU | 24GB RAM | 256GB SSD
As if getting the latest M3 13-inch MacBook Air for under a grand wasn't pleasing enough, the even better news is that you get 24GB RAM. Having just 256GB of storage is a bit of a downer, but get yourself a fast portable SSD as well and you'll be in business.
13" | M2 CPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD
If you're prepared to go for the previous-gen M2 chip - still a great performer, it should be said - this is a good price for a MacBook Air that also boasts 16GB of storage. It's available in multiple colour options, too.
15" | M3 CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
If you're looking for a deal on the larger MacBook Air, this one ticks all the boxes. M3 chip? Check. 16GB RAM? Double check. 512GB SSD? Triple check! That's a lot of checks for significantly less money than you might expect.
It's Black Friday, which can only mean one thing. Well, it can mean a lot of things, obviously, but one of those things, undeniably, is MacBook deals.
We've picked out a selection of the best above, but if you're looking for a bonus deal, so to speak, how about this: a 13-inch MacBook Air for just $599! OK, it 'only' has an M1 chip in it and was released four years ago, but it's still a perfectly capable music-making machine that you won't max out in a hurry. US customers can grab it now at Walmart.