I've been covering Black Friday MacBook deals for 7 years, and these are some of the best I've seen. Shop my pick of music-friendly M3 and M4 Mac laptops, including Air and Pro models

If you’re a musician, a MacBook might be the best piece of studio gear you ever buy, and there’s no better time to make that purchase than on Black Friday.

Whether you want a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro, the deals on these pleasingly thin laptops are coming in thick and fast, and there are some real bargains to be had.

I’ve had more MacBooks through my door (and more DAWs on my MacBook) than I care to remember, and that familiar ‘dong’ as I fire up a new model is as pleasing on the ear as it always was. What’s more, that ‘brand-spanking laptop energy’ feels even more powerful when you’ve saved yourself a packet.

The new M4 MacBook Pro was released just a matter of weeks ago, complete with Apple’s latest generation of chips, but the incredible news that it’s already being discounted. Best Buy has the 14-inch model for just $1,399 in the US and, in the UK, the high-end M4 Pro model of the same size is discounted to £2,150 at Amazon.

Same goes for the latest MacBook Air: the new 13-inch and 15-inch models landed in March, just a few months ago, but there are bargains to be had if you want them. You can bag the smaller model for as little as $749 from Best Buy if you’re in the US, which is a proper bargain

It’s a similar story in the UK: you can snaffle a 13-inch M3 Air for £949 and the 15-incher for £1,329, both courtesy of Amazon.

But it’s not just the latest MacBooks that are being discounted: you can also save on the slightly older models, many of which are still excellent music-making machines. MacBooks with M2 and even M1 chips in them are still definitely worth a look - providing the price is right.

Check out all the latest and best deals below.

Best MacBook Pro deals

🇺🇸 US deals

Apple MacBook Pro M3 14-inch: was US$1,599 now US$1,399 14" | M3 CPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

It's built for Apple Intelligence, and this 14-inch M3 MacBook is undoubtedly a smart buy at Best Buy. Apple has finally upgraded its entry-level RAM and storage specs to 16GB and 512GB respectively, leaving you with an excellent music production machine at great price.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch: was US$2,499 now US$2,199 16" | M3 Pro CPU | 24GB RAM | 512GB SSD

This larger 2024 MacBook Pro model ups the ante with the inclusion of an M3 Pro chip, which delivers even more power, and comes with a spicy 24GB of RAM that will ensure peak performance even on demanding projects.

🇬🇧 UK deals

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch: was £2,399 now £2,149.97 14" | M3 Pro CPU | 24GB RAM | 1TB SSD

This might seen pricey for a 14-inch MacBook Pro, but the USP here is that 1TB of storage space, which will give you plenty of room for all your audio recordings and samples. And of course, that M4 Pro chip ain't bad, either.

Best MacBook Air deals

🇺🇸 US deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch: was US$749 now US$999 13" | M3 CPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD

At just $749, this could be the best latest-gen MacBook deal that Black Friday has to offer. For that massively reduced sum you get the M3 chip and 16GB RAM; the only downside is the relatively paltry 256GB of storage, but get yourself a fast portable SSD as well and you'll be in business.

🇬🇧 UK deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch: was £1,099 now £949 13" | M3 CPU | 24GB RAM | 256GB SSD

As if getting the latest M3 13-inch MacBook Air for under a grand wasn't pleasing enough, the even better news is that you get 24GB RAM. Having just 256GB of storage is a bit of a downer, but get yourself a fast portable SSD as well and you'll be in business.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch: was £999 now £849 13" | M2 CPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD

If you're prepared to go for the previous-gen M2 chip - still a great performer, it should be said - this is a good price for a MacBook Air that also boasts 16GB of storage. It's available in multiple colour options, too.