Are these unmissable amp and software deals from Positive Grid the best we'll see before Prime Day?

Whether you’re on the lookout for killer Father’s Day gift ideas or scrolling through some early Prime Day bargains, Positive Grid has got you covered. The available BIAS FX and BIAS Amp packages deliver some of the best guitar plugin tones for the money, and the Spark guitar amp is a super useful practice tool that you won’t want to miss out on. These current deals are a great chance to upgrade your recordings or your practice routine and make some tasty savings in the process, with up to 50% off all Positive Grid BIAS products until June 20th and up to $40/£31 off the Spark smart guitar amp, with a free Traveler gig bag.

Over the last year or so, the Positive Grid Spark smart guitar amp has resonated with guitarists of all ages and abilities. It’s a 40 watt 2x4” practice combo amp capable of virtually any tone imaginable - as well as full stereo. With the accompanying app, 30 amp models and 40 varied effects become yours to play with.

Game-changing smart features such as Smart Jam and Auto Chord make this amp truly useful to those who are still learning their craft, or those who have been playing for years. To learn more about everything this little beast can do, take a look at our full Positive Grid Spark review .

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 & AMP 2: up to 50% off

If you’ve been alive and conscious for the last few years, you’ll be aware of Positive Grid and their impressive BIAS software. With BIAS FX 2, you’ll have access to a massive library of ridiculous guitar effects to upgrade your production game, and BIAS Amp 2 allows you to play through your favourite amps - or design your very own. Bring your guitar tracks to life, and save up to 50%. Oh, and enjoy an extra 10% off with the coupon code DADSGRADS. View Deal

Positive Grid Spark: Save $30/£21 & get a free gig bag

Positive Grid’s Spark has taken the guitar world by storm as of late. It’s a smart practice amp powered by the BIAS tone engine, capable of so much more than you’d think. With the Spark app, recalling any one of over 10,000 tones for you to enjoy is a piece of cake. Smart features such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords make the Spark a powerful and genuinely useful practice tool, and one of the most ridiculously fun desktop amps on the market. Save $30/21 this June and grab a free Traveler gig bag in the process. The discount code SAVE10 will knock an extra tenner off - thanks Positive Grid! View Deal