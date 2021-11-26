Alesis' Nitro Mesh e-kit supersized at mini-price for Black Friday

Guitar Center's Black Friday music deals effort is well and truly up and running, and this offering on a highly-regarded electronic drum kit offering is one of its best so far.

We've already crowned the standard Nitro Mesh "the best electronic drum set for value" and this expanded edition adds one extra tom and one extra cymbal, now at a very attractive price.

Already dubbed - by us no less - as "the best electronic drum set for value", the Alesis Nitro Mesh electronic drum kit already offers excellent value in its standard configuration.

This extended version, which adds an extra 8" tom and 10" cymbal pad for a full 10-piece kit, is reduced by $80 to $419. If you're in the market for an entry-level e-kit, you should seriously consider snapping one up while, as they say, stocks last.

As we concluded in our review of the 8-piece, "Whether you are using the Nitro Mesh as a younger drummer's first kit or as target practice for experienced players, the classy fit and finish, compact footprint and modest price make it a very attractive – and fun – option."

The expanded Nitro Mesh Kit adds that tom and cymbal, leaving you looking at an 8" dual-zone mesh snare drum plus four 8" mesh toms and four 10" cymbals, custom-designed Alesis hi-hat pedal and kick pedal and a durable aluminum rack.



The highly capable Nitro electronic drum module manages things, with hundreds of drum and percussion sounds, 40 drum kits and 60 built-in play-along tracks. Crucially, it also has an aux input for playalong practice and fun.

