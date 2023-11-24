6 unmissable Black Friday sales every musician needs to check out right now

The Black Friday sales are finally here, and there are some super discounts out there whether you’re a guitarist, producer, drummer, or keys player. Most retailers have gone early with their sales this year and there’s so much noise flying around the web we decided to put all the very best sales in one handy place for you.

Whether you’re in the US or UK there are loads of great sales to shop, with some serious discounts well over 50% on a variety of music gear. We’re expecting as the weekend goes on that retailers will add more and more gear to their offerings, so if you’re looking for a great deal on your favourite bit of gear, make sure you keep checking back on our Black Friday music deals page for all the best offers as and when they arrive.

Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale: Up to 75% off

Black Friday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on studio monitors, condenser microphones, studio headphones, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on Neumann, Lewitt, Focal, and pretty much anyone else you can think of until November 26 with reductions of up to 75% off. Yep, you read that number right. We're also rounding up all our favorite Sweetwater Black Friday deals on our dedicated page.

Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off

From the Fender Aerodyne to the Squier Classic Vibe, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players. In addition to guitars, there are also loads of savings to be made on pedals, merch, and accessories. We have loads more hand-picked Black Friday guitar deals right here.

Guitar Center Black Friday Sale: Up to 40% off

From studio monitors to PA systems, pianos to recording gear, there's something for every type of musician in Guitar Center's epic Black Friday sale. Guitar Center has stated that these are the "best deals of the year", with more being added all the time, so if you're on the fence about purchasing a new piece of music gear, then now is the time – the deals won't get any better than this! Check out our Guitar Center Black Friday deal top picks.

Thomann Cyber Week Sale: Up to 60% off

In the UK or Europe? The hotly anticipated Thomann Cyberweek sale is here and it’s every bit as good as we hoped. From now until November 27, you'll find more than 900 carefully curated deals on everything from guitars to studio gear, synths, drums and so much more. To see some handpicked bargains from us, check out our Thomann Black Friday deals.

Plugin Boutique Black Friday: Plugins from just $5

Black Friday is a great chance to pick up bargain software that will improve the sound of your production, mixing, and mastering. Plugin Boutique has pretty much every plugin you'll ever need with some of them as cheap as just $5 in their Black Friday sale. There are some big hitters here including FabFilter and Soundtoys, perfect for adding some efficiency or creativity to your workflow. Check out our Black Friday plugin deals for the very best deals from all the sales this year.